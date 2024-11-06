Majid Al Futtaim Replaces Carrefour In Jordan With New Arab Grocery Chain

Carrefour's Middle East franchisee Majid Al Futtaim has suspended Carrefour Jordan and is replacing it with a new brand, Hypermax, it announced on Tuesday, without giving a reason for the decision.

Carrefour Jordan had announced late on Monday in a Facebook post that it would no longer operate in the country.

Jordanian activists hailed the closure as a vindication of a year-long boycott of the chain over its perceived support of Israel's military campaign in Gaza.

"We thank our customers and apologise for any inconvenience that may result from this decision," Carrefour Jordan said in the post, without providing a reason for the closure.

Market Dynamics

A spokesperson for Carrefour declined to comment, referring questions to Majid Al Futtaim, the exclusive Middle East franchisee of French retailer Carrefour.

Majid Al Futtaim said in an emailed statement that it "regularly reviews and assesses its businesses to ensure it remains agile in adapting to evolving market dynamics."

Carrefour, which launched in Israel in May last year under a franchise agreement, has been targeted by the Palestinian-led boycott, divestment, sanctions (BDS) movement over its business in the country.

Boycott Campaign

The BDS movement said in a statement on social media platform X on Tuesday that Al Futtaim Group's move to close the French retailer's business in Jordan was proof of the boycott's effectiveness.

"They responded to Jordan's boycott pressure," the group said, adding that it would escalate the boycott across the region.

Pro-Palestinian groups have led a widespread popular campaign to boycott products of major U.S. and European firms perceived as supporting Israel.

The boycott has led to a sharp downturn in local sales of these brands, according to executives at the U.S. and European companies".

Majid Al Futtaim said Hypermax, a "brand-new Arab grocery chain," would be rolled out across all 34 of its stores across the country.

It said Hypermax meets the needs of its Jordanian customers and their preference for locally sourced products.