Marks & Spencer has reported group revenue for its 2020/21 financial year of £8.9 billion (€10.3 billion), with food sales up 1% and clothing and homewares down 31%.

"In a year like no other we have delivered a resilient trading performance, thanks in no small part to the extraordinary efforts of our colleagues," Steve Rowe, M&S CEO said.

Here's how leading industry analysts viewed its performance: