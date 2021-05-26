Marks & Spencer Full-Year Results – What The Analysts Said
Published on May 26 2021
Marks & Spencer has reported group revenue for its 2020/21 financial year of £8.9 billion (€10.3 billion), with food sales up 1% and clothing and homewares down 31%.
"In a year like no other we have delivered a resilient trading performance, thanks in no small part to the extraordinary efforts of our colleagues," Steve Rowe, M&S CEO said.
Here's how leading industry analysts viewed its performance:
