52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Marks & Spencer Saw Food Sales Go Up By 8.9% In Run-Up To Christmas

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Marks & Spencer Saw Food Sales Go Up By 8.9% In Run-Up To Christmas

Marks & Spencer reported an 8.9% like-for-like increase in food sales in the run-up to Christmas, with the retailer stating that it was the top-performing grocer in the UK in the busy period.

Total food sales at M&S stood at £2.58 billion (€3.07 billion) – an 8.7% increase – while clothing, home and beauty sales went up by 1.0%, or by 1.9% on a like-for-like basis. Total group sales totalled £4.06 billion (€4.83 billion) – a 5.6% increase.

‘Sustained Trading Momentum’

“This was another good Christmas for M&S, building on a strong performance in the prior year,” commented Stuart Machin, chief executive. “We sustained trading momentum with like-for-like sales up 8.9% for food and 1.9% for clothing, home and beauty.

“Sales records were broken across the business, with food recording its biggest day – and clothing, home and beauty online its biggest week – but we’re not complacent. As a growth business, it’s our job to break records.”

M&S launched 500 new food product lines in the period, while sales of Christmas-related food products rose by 14%.

ADVERTISEMENT

The retailer also saw increased numbers of customers ‘tick off their whole shopping list at M&S’, which led to some stock flow issues in smaller stores. As a result, it has pledged to ‘accelerate the transformation of its food supply chain, and move quicker on store renewal and rotation.’

Performance in both new and renewed stores ‘exceeded expectations’, with core categories including meat, produce, grocery, and in-store bakery growing by double digits.

Market Outlook

Looking ahead to the new year, M&S noted that the outlook for economic growth, inflation, and interest rates remains ‘uncertain’, with the business facing higher costs linked to taxation.

At the same time, it sees ‘substantial opportunities’ in the market, as it repositions the business for growth.

“The external environment remains challenging, with cost and economic headwinds to navigate, but there is much within our control,” Machin added. “At M&S, we stay close to our customers and their needs, and with that in mind, our investment in trusted value, along with great quality, style and innovation, remains our priority.”

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

83% Of French Shoppers Buy Items On Promotion 'As Often As Possible'
83% Of French Shoppers Buy Items On Promotion 'As Often As Possible'
2
Retail

Retailer B&M Lowers Profit Forecast As Sales Drop In Third Quarter
Retailer B&amp;M Lowers Profit Forecast As Sales Drop In Third Quarter
3
Retail

UK Baker Greggs' Comparable Sales Growth Sluggish In Fourth Quarter
UK Baker Greggs' Comparable Sales Growth Sluggish In Fourth Quarter
4
Retail

Co-op Offers Members A Chance To Join Its Board
Co-op Offers Members A Chance To Join Its Board

Partner Content

Smart Trolleys: A Winning Formula For Grocers
By Editorial

Booster From Arneg Offers The Perfect Refrigeration Solution For Large Stores

By Arneg

Match: The Ideal Substitute For Traditional Shopping Carts

By Shopping Basket

See more insights
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com