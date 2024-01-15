Mars Invests $237m In New Nature's Bakery Facility In Salt Lake City

Confectionery giant Mars has announced an investment of $237 million (€216.3 million) in a new baking facility by Nature's Bakery in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The new 339,000-square-foot facility will create more than 190 jobs, the company noted.

Nature's Bakery's new facility is scheduled to commence operations in July of 2025.

Steve Gardiner, CEO of Nature's Bakery said, "This investment marks a significant milestone in our brand's ability to drive greater capacity to meet growing consumer and retailer demand.

"As a self-manufacturer, this facility joins our existing bakeries to reflect our commitment to innovation and quality, and underscores our confidence in the thriving business environment of Utah. We look forward to contributing to the local economy, cultivating community, and creating job opportunities as we further our brand purpose of nourishing families and enabling them to thrive."

Nature's Bakery

Nature's Bakery, founded in 2011 and headquartered in Reno, Nevada, has been part of Mars since 2020.

It is the eighth best-selling and fastest-growing granola and snack bar brand in a +$4B category, Mars added.

Nature's Bakery offers convenient, on-the-go snacks that are plant-based, dairy-free, nut-free, and non-GMO project-verified.

The products are sold in the US at Target, Walmart, Costco, and more, across 100,000 stores and counting.

"This investment symbolises our dedication to scaling our brands responsibly, upholding Mars' pledge to be America's prime destination for insurgent brands," added Juan Martin, health and wellness president at Mars, Incorporated.

In December 0f 2022, Mars announced the acquisition of Trü Frü, a whole-fruit snacking brand that has seen a five-fold increase in sales over the past five years.

The Trü Frü range, which includes both frozen and shelf-stable products, is made from real fruit and coated in chocolate.