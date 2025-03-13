Match: The Best 86-Litre Rolling Basket For An Improved Shopping Experience

Match is a rolling basket with an 86-litre capacity, designed to revolutionise the shopping experience.

Manufactured and designed by Shopping Basket, a specialist Spanish company with over 18 years of experience and more than 4.5 million baskets and trolleys sold worldwide, Match guarantees top-tier quality and customer satisfaction.

Key Features of Match:

· Large Capacity: With its 86-litre size, Match encourages larger purchases, increasing basket value and boosting sales.

· Smooth and Quiet Mobility: Equipped with double ball-bearing castors, Match ensures effortless and silent movement, whether empty or full.

· Space-Saving Vertical Stacking: With its large capacity, Match can replace traditional carts while saving up to four times the floor space thanks to its efficient vertical stacking design.

ADVERTISEMENT

· Durability and Sustainability: Made from high-quality materials, including a high percentage of recycled urban plastic waste, Match supports eco-friendly practices while ensuring long-lasting performance.

How To Choose The Best Basket Or Trolley Like a Pro

Shopping Basket does more than just provide trolleys and baskets – it helps you choose the perfect one for your business.

The company's expertise focuses on key factors that enhance the shopping experience and improve operational efficiency:

✔ Smooth & Silent Operation: Our baskets feature whisper-quiet polyurethane wheels and double ball bearings for effortless gliding.

ADVERTISEMENT

✔ Stacking Efficiency: Some models include a short handle for easy stacking and unstacking.

✔ Stable & Ergonomic Design: Anti-tip bases and straight walls provide stability and ease of use, even in narrow aisles or when carrying bulkier items.

✔ Sustainability with Purpose: Promote eco-friendly practices with baskets made from recycled materials, positioning your brand as a leader in sustainability.

✔ Versatility & Safety: Explore dual-system baskets for both pushing and pulling, as well as models with integrated brakes for escalators and ramps.

ADVERTISEMENT

With expert guidance from Shopping Basket, you can confidently select the best basket or trolley that fits your store layout and customer needs, maximising efficiency and boosting customer satisfaction.

By choosing Shopping Basket's solutions, you're not just improving the shopping experience – you are investing in innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence.

For more information, visit sbshoppingbasket.com.

This article was written in partnership with Shopping Basket.