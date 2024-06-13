Match: The Ideal Substitute For Traditional Shopping Carts

Match, the largest horizontal basket on the market, with a capacity of 86 litres, is designed to revolutionise the shopping experience.

It is an ideal replacement for traditional shopping carts, as it saves store space by stacking vertically.

Its wide base and straight sides make it perfect for large items, while the easy-to-clean wheel system enhances user convenience.

Match is designed to be used in conjunction with the FIT handheld basket, which fits perfectly inside, allowing for additional shopping or the separation of delicate items.

Notably, three ReBaskets can fit inside Match, facilitating the organisation of purchases and promoting a deposit system that boosts customer loyalty.

ADVERTISEMENT

These features make Match the perfect solution for modern shopping habits.

Durable And User Friendly

Match features exceptional durability and user friendliness, including double ball-bearing wheels, gas injection moulded handles, ergonomic designs, and premium plastics.

It is also available in recycled plastics, contributing to global sustainability efforts.

By ensuring a pleasant shopping experience, retailers can encourage customers to spend more time in their stores, thereby boosting sales.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shopping Basket

The innovative design of Match comes from Shopping Basket, a Spanish manufacturer with more than 15 years of experience in distributing plastic baskets and carts to stores worldwide.

Over the years, Shopping Basket has expanded its reach to over 70 countries and sold more than 4.5 million baskets.

Its mission is to enhance the shopping experience by producing top-quality transportation solutions for points of sale.

By actively listening to customers’ needs and observing their evolving shopping habits, Shopping Basket creates customised solutions that align with market demands.

ADVERTISEMENT

With its extensive range of products and commitment to quality, Shopping Basket will continue to lead the market and transform the retail landscape.

For more information on Match, click here.

This article was written in partnership with Shopping Basket.