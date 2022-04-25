Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

McColl's Warns Short-Term Funding Unlikely To Benefit Shares

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

McColl's warned on Monday it was increasingly unlikely that its ordinary shares would benefit from a potential financing that might help resolve its short-term funding issues, sending shares of the British convenience store chain down 42%.

The cash-strapped firm, which is still in talks with lenders and banks to secure more funding, forecast tepid annual core profit due to lower consumer spending and supply snags.

British retailers are battling a series of challenges, including a cost-of-living squeeze, supply snags, higher costs, and inflation hitting its highest levels since 1992.

In February, the convenience retailer McColl's issued a profit warning and said it was looking at new funding options after an unnamed party withdrew its takeover approach to buy the company.

Outlook

The company said it does not expect its annual adjusted core profit to exceed last year's £20 million pounds ($25.47 million).

London-listed McColl's expects to delay the publication of its full-year results until the financing talks are resolved.

Its convenience store partner Morrisons said last month it is considering options to deal with the financial struggles of McColl's, according to a Sky News report.

The company, which operates more than 1,100 convenience stores, said it was in talks with its wholesale partners to mitigate the product availability issues as shortages of its key products intensified last year.

Last month, it announced that its chief executive officer and board member, Jonathan Miller, has stepped down and added that the search for a new CEO was in progress.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest retail news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Beijing Shoppers Clear Store Shelves As District Starts Mass Testing
2
Retail

The Consumer Goods Forum Global Summit To Focus On 'Resilience and Reinvention'
3
Retail

Coop Denmark Sets Climate Requirements For All Major Food Suppliers
4
Retail

Carrefour Rejects Claims It Plans To 'Boycott' Qatar World Cup
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com