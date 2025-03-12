Mercadona Becomes Fourth Largest Retailer In Portugal

Mercadona reported the highest market share growth in 2024 in the Portuguese grocery market to become the fourth-largest retailer.

According to Kantar data published by the daily Expansion, the Spanish chain increased its market share by 1.1 points to 7% in 2024, surpassing France’s Intermarché, which dropped to the fifth position with a 6.6% share (-0.3%).

This growth is attributed to Mercadona's aggressive expansion strategy since entering the market in 2019.

Sonae, owner of Continente, emerged at Portugal's top retailer in terms of market share at 26.6% (+0.3%), followed by Jerónimo Martins, which operates the Pingo Doce chain, with a 21.7% share (+0.6%), and Lidl with a 13% market share (-0.1% year-on-year).

Sonae, Jerónimo Martins, Lidl, and Mercadona together hold almost 70% of Portugal's retail market.

ADVERTISEMENT

The remaining market is divided among Intermarché, Auchan (4.4%, down by 0.1%), Aldi (2.7%, down by 0.1%), and Minipreço (2.3%, down by 0.3%), which has been integrated into Auchan following the deal with DIA.

Mercadona Portugal

Among major Spanish supermarket chains, only Mercadona operates in Portugal, where it experienced substantial growth in 2024, expanding its network to 60 supermarkets.

The company's workforce also grew by 1,700, reaching a total of 7,000 across the stores and two logistics centres.

The second facility, located in Almeirim, became operational in 2024 after nearly two years of construction. The company will release its full 2024 financial results in mid-March.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mercadona aims to continue its expansion in Portugal by opening ten more stores in 2025, bringing the total to 70, including its first two locations in the capital city of Lisbon (Alta de Lisboa and Quinta do Lambert).

A new corporate office will also be established in Lisbon, supplementing the existing headquarters in Vila Nova de Gaia.

The first opening of the year is scheduled for 20 March in Santa Iria de Azóia (Loures). Other planned locations include Penafiel (Milhundos), Fafe, Leiria (Vale Sepal), Matosinhos (São Gens), Palmela, and Oporto (Amial).