Retail

Mercadona, Carrefour Lead Supermarket Rankings In Spain

By Dayeeta Das
Mercadona and Carrefour emerged as top retailers in Spain in terms of market share for July despite experiencing some decline.

Mercadona's market share stood at 26.8% (down 0.2 percentage points from June), while Carrefour was at 10% (down 0.1 point), the online publication revistainforetail.com reported citing data from Kantar.

For Carrefour, it marks three consecutive months of decline in market share.

Lidl retained its marketshare of 6.6% for the sixth month in a row to secure the third position, data showed.

Other Retailers

Eroski emerged fourth with a 4.2% market share, down 0.1 points compared to the previous month.

Grupo DIA held on to its market share of 3.6% to round off the top five.

Consum and Alcampo secured the sixth and seventh place, respectively, and were the only grocery retailers to witness growth in July.

Both witnessed an increase of 0.1 points to account for a market share of 3.4% (Consum) and 3.2% (Alcampo).

The seven companies accounted for 57.8% of the country's FMCG market as of July 14, down 0.2 percentage points from the previous month, the report noted.

Private Labels

A recent study by retailer DIA has found that six in ten Spanish shoppers (60%) are purchasing more private-label products in a bid to save money.

In addition, half of respondents to the 'Tu Bolsillo al Dia' study said that the saving achieved from shopping for private labels is between 10% and 25% of their monthly shopping bill.

The annual study found that Spanish shoppers this year are chiefly concerned with saving money where possible, which has led to an increase in the number of consumers comparing prices, seeking out promotions, and planning weekly spend in advance.

