52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Mercadona Increases Salary Of Entire Workforce By 8.5%

By Robert McHugh
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Mercadona Increases Salary Of Entire Workforce By 8.5%

Mercadona, the Spanish supermarket chain, has announced it will be increasing the salary of its entire workforce by 8.5% to help increase its purchasing power.

As part of the initiative, the company's base staff will be paid 27% more than the Minimum Interprofessional Wage in their first year and, once they have completed four years in the company, 72% more.

The increase, effective from the January 2025 payroll, will reach the more than 100,000 workers that the company has in Spain and Portugal. The percentage increase is the sum of the corresponding Consumer Price Index (CPI) of each country and an additional extra decided by the company until it reaches the target of 8.5%.

In this way, the company's base staff will receive €1,685 gross per month in their first year, which is 27% more than the Minimum Interprofessional Wage (SMI), and €2,280 gross/month once they have completed four years in the company, 72% more than the SMI.

Mercadona's Management Committee has also decided, as part of its profit-sharing strategy, to distribute an additional premium that will be added to the traditional performance bonus. The retailer claims this was done to reward the effort made by workers and share the benefits of the company.

ADVERTISEMENT

As usual, in March, workers, from the first year, that reach the goals and objectives agreed at the beginning of the year, will receive an extra monthly payment on their payroll, an amount that will rise to two monthly payments once they exceed four years of seniority.

The retailer announced that workers this year will also receive an extra bonus corresponding to a monthly payment.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Alibaba Sells Shares In Sun Art Retail Group For $1.6bn
Alibaba Sells Shares In Sun Art Retail Group For $1.6bn
2
Retail

Marks & Spencer Was A Likely Winner Over Christmas, Says Analyst
Marks &amp; Spencer Was A Likely Winner Over Christmas, Says Analyst
3
Retail

Carrefour Sells 11 Stores In Brazil To Regional Group
Carrefour Sells 11 Stores In Brazil To Regional Group
4
Retail

France's Casino Group To Sell Property Portfolio To Icade
France's Casino Group To Sell Property Portfolio To Icade
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com