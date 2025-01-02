Mercadona Increases Salary Of Entire Workforce By 8.5%

Mercadona, the Spanish supermarket chain, has announced it will be increasing the salary of its entire workforce by 8.5% to help increase its purchasing power.

As part of the initiative, the company's base staff will be paid 27% more than the Minimum Interprofessional Wage in their first year and, once they have completed four years in the company, 72% more.

The increase, effective from the January 2025 payroll, will reach the more than 100,000 workers that the company has in Spain and Portugal. The percentage increase is the sum of the corresponding Consumer Price Index (CPI) of each country and an additional extra decided by the company until it reaches the target of 8.5%.

In this way, the company's base staff will receive €1,685 gross per month in their first year, which is 27% more than the Minimum Interprofessional Wage (SMI), and €2,280 gross/month once they have completed four years in the company, 72% more than the SMI.

Mercadona's Management Committee has also decided, as part of its profit-sharing strategy, to distribute an additional premium that will be added to the traditional performance bonus. The retailer claims this was done to reward the effort made by workers and share the benefits of the company.

As usual, in March, workers, from the first year, that reach the goals and objectives agreed at the beginning of the year, will receive an extra monthly payment on their payroll, an amount that will rise to two monthly payments once they exceed four years of seniority.

The retailer announced that workers this year will also receive an extra bonus corresponding to a monthly payment.