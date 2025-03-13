52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Mercadona Sees 9% Sales Growth In FY 2024, Reports Profit In Portugal

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Mercadona Sees 9% Sales Growth In FY 2024, Reports Profit In Portugal

Spanish supermarket chain Mercadona saw a 9% sales increase in its financial year 2024, reaching €38.8 billion, with its Portuguese operations generating €1.8 billion.

Mercadona achieved a 3.9% net profit in fiscal 2024, driven by a €1.04 billion investment in improved management, productivity and efficiency.

Net profit rose 37% to €1.38 billion, the company noted. Approximately 80%, or €1.11 billion, was reinvested in the company, with the remaining €275 million distributed as dividends.

Online sales in Spain, which are not yet offered in Portugal, generated €840 million, accounting for 2% of its total revenue.

The company created over 6,000 new jobs (1,700 in Portugal, 4,300 in Spain), bringing its total workforce to 110,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mercadona’s Spanish market share grew to 28.2%, and the retailer closed 2024 with around 1,674 supermarkets, a result of opening 42 and closing 49 locations.

Collaboration with suppliers resulted in price reductions on thousands of products in Portugal and Spain, saving customers around €650 million.

This value-driven approach, combined with a strong product selection, continued to attract a growing customer base.

Portugal

In Portugal, after five years of operations and over €1 billion in investments, Mercadona turned a profit of €7 million during the financial year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company's store network comprised 60 stores, and it purchased goods worth €1.4 billion from Portuguese suppliers in this period.

The focus on effective and quality product range made it possible to reduce the price of 1,500 products.

Mercadona invested €219 million in Portugal in 2024, generating €1.78 billion in sales, or a 27% year-on-year increase.

Outlook 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking ahead to 2025, Mercadona plans to invest over €1 billion, create over 1,000 jobs, increase sales by 3.5% to €40.1 billion, and maintain similar profit levels.

In Portugal, the company plans to invest over €157 million, open 10 new stores, and enter the Lisbon market with two supermarkets.

President Juan Roig affirmed Mercadona's commitment to the Iberian market, stating expansion to a third country will only be considered after fully consolidating its presence in Spain and Portugal.

Read More: Mercadona Becomes Fourth Largest Retailer In Portugal

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Couche-Tard Says It Could Lift $47-bn Seven & i Offer If Japanese Firm Cooperates
Couche-Tard Says It Could Lift $47-bn Seven &amp; i Offer If Japanese Firm Cooperates
2
Retail

Waitrose Parent John Lewis Says Turnaround Has Momentum As Profits Treble
Waitrose Parent John Lewis Says Turnaround Has Momentum As Profits Treble
3
Retail

Carrefour Polska Launches New Pricing Policy For Essential Products
Carrefour Polska Launches New Pricing Policy For Essential Products
4
Retail

Les Mousquetaires Posts 6.4% Turnover Growth In FY 2024
Les Mousquetaires Posts 6.4% Turnover Growth In FY 2024
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com