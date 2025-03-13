Mercadona Sees 9% Sales Growth In FY 2024, Reports Profit In Portugal

Spanish supermarket chain Mercadona saw a 9% sales increase in its financial year 2024, reaching €38.8 billion, with its Portuguese operations generating €1.8 billion.

Mercadona achieved a 3.9% net profit in fiscal 2024, driven by a €1.04 billion investment in improved management, productivity and efficiency.

Net profit rose 37% to €1.38 billion, the company noted. Approximately 80%, or €1.11 billion, was reinvested in the company, with the remaining €275 million distributed as dividends.

Online sales in Spain, which are not yet offered in Portugal, generated €840 million, accounting for 2% of its total revenue.

The company created over 6,000 new jobs (1,700 in Portugal, 4,300 in Spain), bringing its total workforce to 110,000.

Mercadona’s Spanish market share grew to 28.2%, and the retailer closed 2024 with around 1,674 supermarkets, a result of opening 42 and closing 49 locations.

Collaboration with suppliers resulted in price reductions on thousands of products in Portugal and Spain, saving customers around €650 million.

This value-driven approach, combined with a strong product selection, continued to attract a growing customer base.

Portugal

In Portugal, after five years of operations and over €1 billion in investments, Mercadona turned a profit of €7 million during the financial year.

The company's store network comprised 60 stores, and it purchased goods worth €1.4 billion from Portuguese suppliers in this period.

The focus on effective and quality product range made it possible to reduce the price of 1,500 products.

Mercadona invested €219 million in Portugal in 2024, generating €1.78 billion in sales, or a 27% year-on-year increase.

Outlook 2025

Looking ahead to 2025, Mercadona plans to invest over €1 billion, create over 1,000 jobs, increase sales by 3.5% to €40.1 billion, and maintain similar profit levels.

In Portugal, the company plans to invest over €157 million, open 10 new stores, and enter the Lisbon market with two supermarkets.

President Juan Roig affirmed Mercadona's commitment to the Iberian market, stating expansion to a third country will only be considered after fully consolidating its presence in Spain and Portugal.

