Retail

Metro Italia Sets New Turnover Record In FY 2023/2024

By Branislav Pekic
Metro Italia Sets New Turnover Record In FY 2023/2024

Wholesaler Metro Italia reported a €2 billion turnover for its 2023/2024 fiscal year, representing a 2.1% increase and a new record for the company.

While cash-and-carry remained the primary business driver, accounting for 76% of total sales (€1.5 billion, a 0.2% increase), the food service distribution (FSD) service generated €466 million in revenue (up 7.3%).

Online sales, across six European countries (including Italy), showed significant growth, the company added.

Metro Italia's CEO, David Martínez Fontano, recalled the challenges of the past financial year and added that the company will pursue its 2030 strategy.

Outlook 2025

For 2025, Metro Italia will prioritise multi-channel expansion, develop its physical stores, and expand its product range to meet evolving customer needs.

The company will concentrate on regions offering high potential like Tuscany and Sardinia. A new store, focusing on digitalisation and efficiency, will open in Olbia, Sardinia, joining existing locations in Cagliari and Sassari.

A third FSD logistics platform will become operational in Pontedera, near Pisa, enhancing Metro's direct delivery service to catering businesses in the region, where it already has four stores.

Fontano emphasised the company's commitment to supporting HoReCa professionals through its multi-channel approach as it seeks to be the sector's partner of choice, with a focus on future sustainability.

Metro Italia

Metro Italia offers around 30,000 SKUs, of which 7,000 items are locally sourced through a network of roughly 800 Italian suppliers. Private-label products have grown to 3,500, generating €669 million in revenue (+7%).

In 2024, the company streamlined operations by merging two stores in Bolzano and closing locations in Rimini and Pozzuoli due to poor performance.

Metro Italia is also partnering with A2A to install 155 electric vehicle charging stations in 33 stores and will continue its collaboration with the Banco Alimentare Foundation to donate surplus products.

