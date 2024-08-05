Metro S.A. Launches Development Plan For Renovations And New Stores

Greek supermarket chain Metro S.A. has published its 2024 development plan, outlining its targets for renovations and new stores across its network.

A total of nine renovations have been planned for 2024, in My market stores in Attica and surrounding areas.

The refurbishment of four stores has already taken place in Agia Paraskevi, Loutsa, Trikala Kalambakas and Rhodes, in the Kremasti area.

My Market Network

The renovation plan also includes five My market stores in Rizoupoli, Patra - Taraboura, Patra - Akti Dimaion, Maroussi - Atrio Shopping Center, and Nea Makri, while the opening of a new store in Argos is planned.

The development of the My market network is also backed by an investment program of €36 million, which includes the acquisition of a large number of plots of land and properties where new stores will be created and operated in the coming years.

My market Local

Metro S.A. said that My market Local is steadily gaining the interest of potential franchisees, with the company receiving 100 applications per month from interested parties.

In total, it is estimated that 25 new stores will open in 2024.

'The goal is to create a pleasant and functional environment, both for customers and professionals who have trusted the brand for almost 50 years, as well as for the employees of the chain's network,' the retailer said in a statement.

Metro S.A. is a 100% Greek company with family share composition.

The company employs more than 11,300 workers, making it one of the largest employers in Greece.