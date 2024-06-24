52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Metro Subsidiary JHB Acquires Finland's Donier Gastronomie

By Dayeeta Das
Metro subsidiary Johan i Hallen & Bergfalk (JHB) has acquired Finnish Food Service Distribution (FSD) specialist Donier Gastronomie (Donier).

JHB has been a part of Metro‘s FSD portfolio since May 2023, the wholesaler noted.

With a 'strong' presence in major metropolitan regions of Finland, Donier is a renowned supplier of premium food including meat, cheese and fish.

Donier serves approximately 900 local customers across Finland. Around 60% of its customers are hospitality businesses, while the remaining are traders.

The company It boasts expertise in meat and it caters to professional gastronomic requirements for burgers, minced meat, dry aging, cutting and packaging.

Johan i Hallen & Bergfalk (JHB)

With a client base of around 4,000 hospitality customers across Sweden and Finland, JHB was acquired by Metro in May 2023 to strengthen the wholesaler’s FSD portfolio.

The acquisition of Donier, which generated around €16 million in sales in FY 2023, will consolidate JHB’s position in Finland and boost growth in its Finnish operations.

It will also contribute to JHB’s ambition of becoming the leading fresh meat and fish specialist in the Nordics.

Metro

In May of this year, Metro AG reported sales growth of 7.2% in the second quarter of its financial year, with all business segments and channels contributing to its performance.

The company said it continued to witness a 'positive sales trend' in the quarter despite tense economic and geopolitical situation.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter amounted to €73 million, down from €111 million in the same period last year due to the discontinuation of license earnings from WM Holding (HK) Limited and other post-transaction effects.

