52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Migros Boosted By Online And Retail Sales In FY 2024

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Migros Boosted By Online And Retail Sales In FY 2024

Swiss retailer Migros has reported sales growth of 1.6% year-on-year, to CHF 32.5 billion (€34.6 billion), in its full financial year 2024.

Migros added that its performance was driven by continued growth in its online retail channel as well as retail sales in Switzerland.

Online retail grew by 10.1% during the financial year, to CHF 4.5 billion (€4.8 billion), while retail sales in Switzerland increased by 1.4% to CHF 24.4 billion (€26 billion).

The company described 2024 as a 'year of new beginnings', marked by restructuring and disposals.

Annual Highlights

In the food segment, the retailer's in-store supermarket business witnessed steady growth with sales up 0.3% to CHF 12.7 billion (€13.5 billion).

ADVERTISEMENT

Individual formats such as Migros Partners and Voi posted overall growth of 4.1%.

"This performance confirms we are on the right track with our clear focus on our supermarkets," stated Mario Irminger, president of the executive board of the Federation of Migros Cooperatives.

Migros Online, the retailer's online supermarket, saw a 6.0% increase in sales to CHF 365 million (€388.4 million), consolidating its leading position in Switzerland.

The non-food category saw a shift from bricks-and-mortar stores to online retail.

ADVERTISEMENT

This trend mainly affected specialist stores, which Migros is currently disposing of.

The company has found buyers for Melectronics, SportX, and Bike World, while the search for a suitable new owner for Micasa and Do it + Garden is continuing.

Other Divisions

Elsewhere, Migros Industrie companies reported a 1.8% increase in sales to CHF 6.1 billion (€6.5 billion), driven by strong demand in the domestic market at the food retail formats, such as Migros supermarkets, Denner, and Migrolino.

Sales in the retail division rose 3.3% year-on-year to CHF 9.0 billion (€9.6 billion), driven by strong online business, particularly with the Galaxus Group.

ADVERTISEMENT

The retail group has also been operating in Germany since 2018 and increased its sales for the 23rd year in a row.

Denner generated CHF 3.8 billion (+0.1%), and Migrolino's sales reached CHF 0.8 billion (+0.4%).

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Waitrose Customers Snub UPFs For Whole Food
Waitrose Customers Snub UPFs For Whole Food
2
Retail

Aldi Expands In Spain, Cuts Prices in Portugal, Plans Store At Swiss Station
Aldi Expands In Spain, Cuts Prices in Portugal, Plans Store At Swiss Station
3
Premium logo

Premium

 Retail

Top Taste Trends For Food And Drink In 2025
Top Taste Trends For Food And Drink In 2025
4
Retail

ESM's Retail Recap: Barry Callebaut; Italy Retail Trade; Coop Switzerland; Starbucks
ESM's Retail Recap: Barry Callebaut; Italy Retail Trade; Coop Switzerland; Starbucks
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com