Retail

Migros Cooperative Members To Vote On Lifting Of Ban On Alcohol Sales

Swiss retailer Migros will conduct a poll in June of this year allowing members to decide on whether or not the cooperative should offer alcoholic beverages for sale in its branches in the future.

The group is motivating members to vote on the issue and create a discussion around it, with the rollout of an ad campaign across Switzerland.

Alcoholic Beverage Vote

Members of the cooperative will be able to vote on 4 June 2022 on whether the group should lift the ban, which has been effective since 1928.

The ban came in to promote public health and fight against 'alcohol capital', and Migros founder Gottlieb Duttweiler decided not to sell any alcohol in the retailer's branches.

Due to the 'devastating liquor habits' that existed at the time, he wanted to protect people from poverty, which was also caused by alcohol abuse, the retailer added.

Migros Democratic Process

Five delegates from the grassroots of the cooperative initiated the campaign and received approval from all national and regional Migros bodies last year.

The approximately 2.3 million cooperative members can now decide on 'Oui' or 'Non', for the sales of beer, wine, and spirits in their Migros branches.

In order to change the statutes and offer alcoholic beverages, the approval of two-thirds of the voting members of the respective regional Migros cooperative is required.

