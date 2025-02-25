Migros Ends Franchise Partnership With Alnatura

Swiss retailer Migros has decided to end its franchise partnership with organic retailer Alnatura.

Migros Cooperative Zurich is the franchisee of Alnatura Germany and operates 25 organic supermarkets throughout German-speaking Switzerland.

The franchise partnership, which dates back to 2012, will not be extended by mutual agreement, and the operation of Alnatura organic supermarkets will cease in the medium term, Migros stated in a press release.

Patrik Pörtig, CEO of Migros Zurich, stated, "Our partnership with Alnatura has helped to establish organic products in Switzerland as a sustainable alternative to conventional ones.

"After extensive analysis, we have now concluded that Migros Zurich is no longer the best operator for the Alnatura supermarkets. The withdrawal from this business model is based on our desire to focus consistently on Migros supermarkets and to align our resources accordingly."

ADVERTISEMENT

The retailer will continue to offer Alnatura organic products in its stores as well as on its online platform.

The product offering will remain unchanged with around 2,400 products available, the company added.

Both companies will evaluate alternative scenarios for the operation of Alnatura stores over the coming weeks.

Other Business Updates

Elsewhere, the Micasa brand will be disposed via a management buyout of 30 Micasa and Micasa home stores by Philipp Agustoni, the current CEO of Micasa, and Manuel Landolt, the COO of Migros Fachmarkt AG.

ADVERTISEMENT

From 1 September 2025, Micasa AG will assume control of all business operations and retain all employees and apprentices at the stores.

So far, the retail group has been unable to find a buyer for its Do it + Garden business and is in discussions with potential buyers for individual outlets.

The Do it + Garden stores in Carouge and Nyon will be transferred to OBI, in line with a previous announcement.

The remaining 31 outlets will close by the end of June 2025, the company added.