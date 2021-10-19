Migros Expands PickMup Parcel Service

Published on Oct 19 2021 1:55 PM in Retail tagged: Migros / World News / Parcel Service / PickMup

Swiss retailer Migros is expanding the PickMup parcel service by adding 70 additional self-service boxes by the end of this year.

Last year, the retailer installed self-service boxes in Migros branches on a test basis so that parcels could be picked up easily and without queuing.

Migros Parcel Service

In 2022, collection boxes will also be added outside of the branches, so that customers can also collect parcels outside of opening hours, the retailer added.

The package collection service, launched by Migros in 2015, now operates a network of more than 700 collection locations.

The parcel service is intended for customers who order online but cannot be at home when the delivery is made.

The PickMup service allows customers to pick their orders from Migros supermarkets, specialist stores, and third-party companies delivered to a location of their choice free of charge. Post and DHL services are also available at over 400 PickMup locations.

The collection period for PickMup orders is 14 days, the company said.

As an additional customer service, returns can be sent back free of charge from any PickMup location.

The Swiss retailer increased its market share by 1.2 percentage points to 23.3% in 2020 and strengthened its leadership in the online retail segment, driven by expanded, customer-oriented offers as well as investments in product quality.

Elsewhere, Migros unveiled a new system whereby shoppers can collect plastic waste at home and return it to one of over 40 branches in the Lucerne region.

