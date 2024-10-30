52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Migros To Invest CHF 2.5bn In Price Cuts, Renovation And Product Range

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Migros To Invest CHF 2.5bn In Price Cuts, Renovation And Product Range

Swiss retailer Migros plans to invest CHF 2.5 billion (€2.7 billion) in price reduction initiatives, store launches and renovations, and own-brand products.

Migros will reduce the prices of more than 1,000 popular everyday products across the country, starting with fruit and vegetables.

The company has earmarked CHF 500 million (€532.8 million) in various price reduction initiatives over the next five years.

Mario Irminger, president of the MGB General Management, commented, "Firstly, thanks to the separation of loss-making businesses, we have resources available to benefit supermarket customers.

"Secondly, we are consciously accepting a smaller group profit; as a cooperative, Migros does not strive to maximise profits. And thirdly, we are taking advantage of the efficiency and cost benefits from closer cooperation across the entire Migros Group."

ADVERTISEMENT

The retailer aims to focus on private labels and give them a more prominent place in the stores.

"We will increase the proportion of own products in the Migros stores and invest specifically in their prices and quality," added Guido Rast, chair of the board of directors of Migros Supermarkt AG.

Renovation, Store Launch

Migros will invest CHF 2 billion (€2.13 billion) in new and more modern stores over the next five years.

The retailer is investing in approximately 140 new stores, comprising mostly small stores in areas where the population is growing rapidly.

ADVERTISEMENT

By 2030, the Migros network, including VOI and Migros partner branches, will grow from under 790 to around 930, the retailer added.

The company will also invest in modernising close to 350 existing supermarkets to offer a better shopping experience for customers.

Migros will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

SPAR UK Announce New MD
SPAR UK Announce New MD
2
Retail

Lidl Takes Aim At Rivals In 'Price Exorcist' Halloween Commercial
Lidl Takes Aim At Rivals In 'Price Exorcist' Halloween Commercial
3
Retail

Boxer IPO In Johannesburg Could Raise Close To $452m For Pick n Pay
Boxer IPO In Johannesburg Could Raise Close To $452m For Pick n Pay
4
Retail

UK Shop Prices Fall Faster But Retailers Warn Of Risks In Budget
UK Shop Prices Fall Faster But Retailers Warn Of Risks In Budget
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com