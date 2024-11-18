52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Migros Zurich To Restructure tegut; 120 Jobs At Risk

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Migros Zurich To Restructure tegut; 120 Jobs At Risk

Migros Zurich plans to restructure its German subsidiary tegut, putting approximately 120 full-time jobs at risk.

The decision follows the inability of the banner to leverage existing market potential and generate sufficient sales and profit, the company noted.

Restructuring Programme

Migros Zurich aims to secure the future of the tegut with this restructuring programme.

The programme will involve job cuts in tegut's central services, which has contributed to increased costs in recent years.

Underperforming tegut stores will be handed over to new operators and approximately 10% of the outlets will be affected.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company's management will also change with managing director Thomas Gutberlet stepping down immediately.

Patrik Pörtig, managing director of Migros Zurich Cooperative, stated, "I have great respect for Thomas Gutberlet's decision and thank him for his many years of work."

New Management

With Gutberlet's departure, the responsibility for running the company will be transferred to the new management team, the company noted.

The new team comprises Sven Kispalko, chief restructuring officer (CRO) and spokesperson of the management board; Karl-Christian Bay, chief financial officer (CFO); and Robert Schweininger, chief operating officer (COO).

ADVERTISEMENT

Pörtig added, "We are convinced that these drastic measures are necessary to secure the future of tegut... and to achieve robust results in the future.

"It is very regrettable that employees of tegut... have to leave the company. It is very important to us to implement the reduction in the most socially acceptable way possible."

In April of this year, the German retailer restructured and expanded its management board to include four new members, with Robert Schweininger, previously head of purchasing, taking over as the managing director of the newly created 'sales and purchasing' department.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Lidl GB Investment Into British Food Business To Reach €25 Billion
Lidl GB Investment Into British Food Business To Reach &euro;25 Billion
2
Retail

Ahold Delhaize Signs Power Purchase Agreement To Boost Renewable Energy Capacity
Ahold Delhaize Signs Power Purchase Agreement To Boost Renewable Energy Capacity
3
Retail

dm-drogerie markt Sees Sales Up 9.5% In Germany
dm-drogerie markt Sees Sales Up 9.5% In Germany
4
Retail

UK Economy Grows By Just 0.1% In Q3
UK Economy Grows By Just 0.1% In Q3
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com