Mondelēz Reports Progress In Its 'Snacking Made Right' ESG Goals

Mondelēz International has reported progress toward its 2025 ESG goals, which including sourcing more sustainable ingredients, reducing climate change, improving packaging, and advancing diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) initiatives.

The findings were published its Snacking Made Right Report 2022, which monitors the confectionery giant's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) achievements.

“As we continue confidently into our second decade as a responsible, high-growth, pure-play global snacking company, we are prioritising key areas of Snacking Made Right so we can drive innovative, more sustainable growth the right way for people and the planet,” said Dirk Van de Put, Chairman and CEO of Mondelēz International.

Cocoa Life

Mondelēz International continued its global cocoa sustainability programme Cocoa Life with over 230,000 farmers participating as of the end of 2022.

The next phase of Cocoa Life will see an additional $600 million (€554 million) invested through 2030, taking the total investment to $1 billion (€924 million) since the beginning of the programme.

“At Mondelēz International, we are wholeheartedly committed to going further and faster in terms of sustainable growth and impact,” said Christine Montenegro McGrath, senior vice president and chief global impact and sustainability officer at Mondelēz International.

“Building on our 2025 public goals, we have bold and targeted long-term ambitions which help us focus, accelerate and scale our efforts, and we are also putting a longer-term focus on working toward our 2050 goals of net-zero carbon and packaging waste by supporting circular economies.”

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest supply chain news. Article by Robert McHugh.