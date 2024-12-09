Monoprix Announces Plan To Enter Egypt In 2025

French retailer Monoprix plans to make its debut in Egypt next year, as part of its international expansion.

Monoprix has teamed up with Egyptian convenience retailer TMT, which operates the Circle K chain in the country, to execute the project.

This expansion will have a positive impact on the local economy, create jobs, support Egyptian suppliers, and modernise local commerce.

‘Convenience Retailing’

Alfred Hawawini, the managing director of Monoprix, commented, “We are pleased to give Egyptians the opportunity to discover our brand.

“Through this partnership, we wanted to bring our vision of convenience retailing to the table, with an offer that meets both the expectations of Egyptian city dwellers and the quality standards for which we are renowned.”

Monoprix stores in Egypt will offer fresh food, local specialities, and a wide range of non-food products, including fashion, beauty decoration, and leisure.

Partnership

The partnership will see Monoprix leveraging its expertise in assortment management, store design and customer experience.

TMT will help the company focus on operational management and adapt to local market requirements.

Mahmoud Monir Soliman, the founder of TMT, said, “Driven by a passion for quality and a dedication to customer satisfaction, TMT is committed to delivering excellence in every aspect of its business. It was, therefore, [logical] to partner with France’s leading convenience retailer, Monoprix.”

