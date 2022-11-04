More Than 70% Of US Shoppers Discover New Products, Brands In Convenience Stores, Study Finds

More than seven in 10 (71%) US shoppers, ages 18 and over, say they discover new products and brands in convenience stores (c-stores), according to a new survey.

The survey also unveiled that nearly four in 10 (38%) say they shop at c-stores two or more times a week, while overall, nearly two-thirds (62%) visit c-stores at least once a week.

The findings are part of a consumer sentiment survey on c-store shopping commissioned by NCSolutions (NCS), which helps improve advertising effectiveness for the CPG ecosystem.

"These new consumer insights accentuate the considerable role convenience stores play in America today. At the c-store, the shopping moment is low risk for the consumer and high opportunity for brands," said Alan Miles, CEO of NCSolutions.

"With mostly single-serve portions, consumers are looking for products on the go. It is a perfect place to engage and secure new brand buyers and identify the viability of new products."

Other Findings

The survey unveiled that 79% of shoppers feel c-stores offer a lot of product variety, while 77% believe they provide a good shopping experience.

Elsewhere, 63% of respondents see c-stores as delivering good value for their budgets.

Among Gen Z shoppers, 91% have had a good shopping experience in convenience stores.

The group is more likely to use a delivery service for c-stores, with almost half (49%) reporting they have used a service such as 7-NOW, Instacart, DoorDash, Uber and others.

This is 96% higher than all Americans who reported using a delivery service (25%) for c-store shopping, NCSolutions noted.

Respondents cited location (65%) as the top reason for visiting convenience stores, while 59% said convenience stores meet their immediate needs, and 54% liked the fact that they can conduct transactions quickly.

Nearly one-third (30%) of shoppers said price brings them into the store, while 28% enjoy the variety of products c-stores have to offer.

Additionally, 34% percent shop at c-stores because they are less crowded.

'A Compelling Potential For CPG Brands'

"The c-store channel offers a compelling potential for CPG brands to motivate new buyers to try their products. It's an especially attractive channel to reach the Gen Z consumer, who is very loyal to c-stores," said Dan Malmed, chief revenue officer of NCSolutions.

"Appealing to Gen Z c-store enthusiasts enables advertisers to build and drive loyalty as well as improve the return on ad spend of their campaigns."

More than two-thirds (67%) of US shoppers purchase candy from convenience stores, and 57% of consumers buy on-the-go drinks like coffee, tea, or fountain beverages.

Forty percent of shoppers buy milk, juice, and other staples, while 32% pick up packaged beverages, and 23% buy beer.

Almost a third (30%) of shoppers also pick up prepared foods while in the store, and 37% purchase lottery tickets, data showed.

