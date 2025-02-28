52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Morrisons Boosts Senior Leadership With Hires From Lidl, Asda, Carrefour

By Dayeeta Das
UK retailer Morrisons has consolidated its senior leadership team with three new hires, including Lidl executive Matt Heslop as its new director of convenience and wholesale.

Heslop is an experienced food retail professional with a track record for delivering growth, innovation and excellence for the customer.

He will assume his new role in March 2025, the retailer added.

Heslop has been with Lidl for more than 20 years in various roles, with the most recent being that of chief operating officer and board member of Lidl GB.

Elsewhere, Matt McLellan will take on the newly created role of group data and media director later this year.

McLellan will join from Asda, where he served as vice president - customer, responsible for designing and launching the retailer's loyalty proposition and developing a wide range of high-profile customer programmes and initiatives.

Moreover, the UK retailer has appointed Carrefour's executive director of supermarkets and hypermarkets, Bruno Lebon, as group trading director for its non-food division.

Lebon will work closely with Andrew Staniland, who started in early February as Morrisons' trading director.

Heslop, McLellan and Lebon will report to chief executive, Rami Baitiéh.

Commenting on the appointment, Baitiéh, said, “All the new joiners have exceptional records in their fields and bring deep experience, a history of delivering growth and a clear customer focus.

“As Morrisons continues its re-invigoration and growth, their skills and their passion for the customer will make them a powerful addition to our team.”

Other Appointments

Morrisons added that Martin Dawson, interim operations director - retail, has formally been appointed as group retail director and a member of the executive committee.

The retailer has promoted online operations director Charlotte Exell to the newly created role of online director, responsible for the Morrisons online offer.

Baitiéh added, “Martin Dawson has made a significant impact in his new role over the last year and I am delighted to confirm him in the key role of group retail director.

“And Charlotte Exell has played a vital part in the recent growth of our online business and I’m confident that under her leadership Morrisons.com will go from strength to strength.”

Recently, Morrisons announced group like-for-like sales growth of 4.9% in the fourth quarter, representing eight consecutive quarters of positive like-for-like sales.

