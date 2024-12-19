Morrisons Cuts Christmas Veg To 10p

Morrisons in the UK is cutting the price of vegetables in the run-up to Christmas to just 10p (12 cent) on some items.

Holders of Morrisons’ More Card, the supermarket’s loyalty scheme, can purchase British-grown carrots (1kg), parsnips (500g), Brussels sprouts (500g) and a whole swede for just 10p each from 18 until 24 December.

British ‘Best Potatoes’ (2kg) are being sold for half price in Morrisons’ stores, costing £1.15 (€1.39) until 1 January.

Financial Support

Morrisons, which is British farming’s biggest direct customer, recently announced that it will bring forward its planned financial support to better help the nation’s growers.

Over £1.4 billion (€1.7 billion) has been committed to British farming annually, as well as giving the 2,500 farmers who work with Morrisons a 5% discount to use in store and online, and a 25% discount on all its cafe food and drink, nationwide, every Tuesday.

Fraser Lovatt, category director of produce and horticulture at Morrisons, said, “No Christmas dinner is complete without all the trimmings of the seasonal vegetables.”

Network Of Farmers

Lovatt added, “By cutting the costs of products like carrots, parsnips, sprouts and potatoes, we are helping customers get all they need for the perfect festive roast without breaking the bank.

“Selling more of these products also stops them from going to waste and enables us to give more back to our important network of British farmers.”