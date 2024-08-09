Morrisons Expands Too Good To Go Partnership To Include Convenience Stores

UK retailer Morrisons is extending its partnership with Too Good To Go to include Morrisons Daily convenience stores as it steps up efforts to tackle food waste.

The initiative will see the retailer offering customers the option to purchase 'Surprise Bags' from around 930 Morrisons Daily outlets.

The extension of the partnership follows a successful pilot in various locations across North England, the Midlands, and Wales.

During the trial, over 40,000 'Surprise Bags' were sold from Morrisons' stores. Each bag offers quality food items nearing their sell-by dates at a reduced price.

Customers can reserve the 'Surprise Bags' from their preferred Morrisons Daily outlet via the Too Good To Go app and pick them up at a preset time.

Andrew Edlin, senior sustainability manager for Morrisons, stated, “Customers and colleagues continue to tell us how much they value Too Good To Go’s Surprise Bags from Morrisons.

“It saves customers money while also helping us to play our part in reducing food waste and hitting our sustainability target of achieving scope 3 net-zero operational emissions, so we are delighted to be rolling the bags out to some of our Morrisons Daily convenience stores.”

Collaboration

The partnership between Too Good To Go and Morrisons dates back to 2019.

Currently, the collaboration has expanded to cover nearly 500 supermarkets across the UK, including Morrisons Market Kitchen and Cafés.

Customers have since bought around 2.3 million 'Surprise Bags' of food from the retailer.

Food waste accounts for 10% of all human-caused greenhouse gas emissions worldwide, the retailer noted.

The partnership with Too Good To Go will enable Morrisons Daily to contribute to collective efforts to reduce food waste and its environmental impact while offering affordable options for consumers.

Sophie Trueman, country director at Too Good To Go UK and Ireland, added, “Our team is absolutely thrilled to have Morrisons Daily joining the fight against food waste.

“At Too Good To Go we believe that saving food from going to waste is a win-win-win - businesses can recover the sunk cost of would-be wasted food, consumers can get good food for less, and with one simple action, we’re collectively doing something great for the planet by stopping that food from ending up in landfill.”