Morrisons Hatch White Egg Pack For UK Customers

Morrisons is introducing a white egg pack to its Chuckle Eggs range, as part of its wider ‘For Farmers’ initiative where 6p (7 cents) is given back to farmers per half dozen box of eggs.

White eggs have the same nutritional properties as brown eggs and can be used in exactly the same way in cooking.

The only difference between them is the colour of the shell, which is determined by the breed of the hen.

Lower Carbon Footprint

White eggs are laid by ‘white hens’ which require less feed to produce the same amount of eggs than ‘brown hens’ resulting in them having a lower carbon footprint.

Sophie Throup, Technical and Sustainability Director at Myton Food Group for Morrisons, said, “Brown eggs have traditionally been sold in the UK and white eggs currently account for only 10% of sales.

"We know our customers are continuously looking for ways to shop more sustainably and although in terms of taste and size white and brown eggs are exactly the same, the lower carbon footprint benefits of using white hens means we are able to offer a more environmentally friendly egg.

"We have worked closely with our existing egg farmers to launch this full white pack and are committed to offering our customers sustainable options across our stores.”

'For Farmers' Range

Hens supplying eggs to Morrisons Chuckle Egg range have the freedom to roam outside whenever they want and also have woodland ranges and bee friendly flower strips.

Morrisons launched its 'For Farmers' range in 2015 so customers could show support for farmers by choosing a range which commits extra money to go to farmers.

The range has been extremely successful and has given over £25 million (€29.8 million) back to farmers since it was launched.

A half dozen box of White Chuckle Free Range Eggs is now available across 423 stores for £1.85 (€2.21).