52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Morrisons Hatch White Egg Pack For UK Customers

By Siobhán Maguire
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Morrisons Hatch White Egg Pack For UK Customers

Morrisons is introducing a white egg pack to its Chuckle Eggs range, as part of its wider ‘For Farmers’ initiative where 6p (7 cents) is given back to farmers per half dozen box of eggs.

White eggs have the same nutritional properties as brown eggs and can be used in exactly the same way in cooking.

The only difference between them is the colour of the shell, which is determined by the breed of the hen.

Lower Carbon Footprint

White eggs are laid by ‘white hens’ which require less feed to produce the same amount of eggs than ‘brown hens’ resulting in them having a lower carbon footprint.

Sophie Throup, Technical and Sustainability Director at Myton Food Group for Morrisons, said, “Brown eggs have traditionally been sold in the UK and white eggs currently account for only 10% of sales.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We know our customers are continuously looking for ways to shop more sustainably and although in terms of taste and size white and brown eggs are exactly the same, the lower carbon footprint benefits of using white hens means we are able to offer a more environmentally friendly egg.

"We have worked closely with our existing egg farmers to launch this full white pack and are committed to offering our customers sustainable options across our stores.”

'For Farmers' Range

Hens supplying eggs to Morrisons Chuckle Egg range have the freedom to roam outside whenever they want and also have woodland ranges and bee friendly flower strips.

Morrisons launched its 'For Farmers' range in 2015 so customers could show support for farmers by choosing a range which commits extra money to go to farmers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The range has been extremely successful and has given over £25 million (€29.8 million) back to farmers since it was launched.

A half dozen box of White Chuckle Free Range Eggs is now available across 423 stores for £1.85 (€2.21).

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Irish Grocery Sales Benefit From Back-To-School Routines In The Latest Four Weeks: Kantar
Irish Grocery Sales Benefit From Back-To-School Routines In The Latest Four Weeks: Kantar
2
Premium logo

Premium

 Retail

Price Sensitivity Is A Challenge And An Opportunity For Brands, Study Finds
Price Sensitivity Is A Challenge And An Opportunity For Brands, Study Finds
3
Retail

Crai Introduces New Business Model Focusing On Proximity, Sustainability
Crai Introduces New Business Model Focusing On Proximity, Sustainability
4
Retail

Colruyt Launches Fundraising Campaign For Food Banks
Colruyt Launches Fundraising Campaign For Food Banks
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com