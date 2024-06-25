52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Morrisons Reports 4.1% Increase In LFL Sales In Second Quarter

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Morrisons Reports 4.1% Increase In LFL Sales In Second Quarter

UK retailer Morrisons has reported a 4.1% increase in like-for-like sales in the second quarter of its financial year.

Total sales, excluding fuel, increased 3.7% during the quarter to £3.8 billion (€4.5 billion), the company said in a trading update.

Underlying EBITDA for the first half, excluding the fuel business, grew 16% to £321 million (€379.8 million).

A 'Solid Quarter'

Morrisons saw 'good progress' across its three strategic pillars: commercial excellence, operations optimisation and new value creation, the company added.

Jo Goff, chief financial officer of Morrisons stated, “This has been another solid quarter of progress with sales and volume improvements right across the business.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our debt has now reduced by over a third and we made further progress on our cost savings programme with £78 million (€92.3 million) delivered in the quarter, taking the total since the start of this year to just over £450 million (€532.4 million), in line with our £700 million (€828.2 million) three year target.”

Quarterly Highlights

Morrisons has completed the £2.5-billion (€2.96 billion) sale of petrol filling station business to MFG.

It also acquired 38 convenience stores in the Channel Islands from SandpiperCI and completed the conversion of McColl’s stores.

Chief executive officer of Morrisons, Rami Baitiéh, stated that he was “pleased with the overall performance of the business in the second quarter with supermarkets, convenience, wholesale and online all delivering growth.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Baitiéh added, “This summer we are celebrating 125 years since Sir Ken Morrison’s father established the very first Morrisons store. This important milestone is a great platform to remind customers of the timeless values that Sir Ken built into the company and how our Market Street counters and our 18 food-making factories set Morrisons apart.

“Embracing, preserving and enhancing his legacy is the foundation for building the Morrisons of the future.”

Analyst Comment

According to Eleanor Simpson-Gould, senior retail analyst at GlobalData, “With Tesco reporting UK like-for-like sales growth of 4.6% for the 13 weeks ending 25 May 2024, a result not too dissimilar from its own, Morrisons will undoubtedly see this as a win after several years of market share erosion amid competition from the discounters.

“It is not out of the woods yet, as it will face stronger comparatives in the latter half of this financial year.”

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Covirán Reports Growth In Sales, Net Profit In FY 2023
Covir&aacute;n Reports Growth In Sales, Net Profit In FY 2023
2
Retail

Business Sentiment Declines In Germany Despite Euro 2024
Business Sentiment Declines In Germany Despite Euro 2024
3
Retail

European Consumer Spend Set To Gradually Recover, Notes Moody’s
European Consumer Spend Set To Gradually Recover, Notes Moody&rsquo;s
4
Retail

Eroski To Install 1,000 EV Charging Points In Association With Iberdrola
Eroski To Install 1,000 EV Charging Points In Association With Iberdrola

Partner Content

Power Up Profits: Why Networked EV Charging Is A Retail Game-Changer
By Editorial

Booster From Arneg Offers The Perfect Refrigeration Solution For Large Stores
By Editorial

Match: The Ideal Substitute For Traditional Shopping Carts
By Editorial
See more insights
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com