Mr Kipling Makers In 'Exceedingly Good' Quarter

Premier Foods, makers of Mr Kipling, Ambrosia desserts, and Bisto gravy, saw group sales up 3.1% towards the end of 2024.

Published today, a Q3 trading update for the 13 weeks ending 28th December, reports branded sales were up 4.6%, grocery branded sales were up by 3.5%, and sweet treats sales up 8.9%.

With branded revenue up 4.5%, the company said full-year trading profit was now at the "upper end of expectations".

Branded Revenue Growth

Alex Whitehouse, chief executive officer, said “We are pleased to report another very good quarter of volume led branded revenue growth, accompanied by further market share gains, as our branded growth model continues to deliver well for us.

"Our sweet treats business had a particularly strong Christmas with branded sales up 8.9%; Mr Kipling sold 20% more mince pies this year, delivering its biggest ever quarter.

"Earlier this year, we said that consumers are starting to trade up and treat themselves more.

Mince Pie Sales

"This has continued over Christmas with our premium ranges such as Ambrosia Deluxe desserts, Bisto Best gravy and Mr Kipling Signature Brownie Bites performing strongly and we more than doubled the sales of our Mr Kipling Signature mince pies.”

Premier Foods' acquired brands, The Spice Tailor and FUEL10K, both delivered double digit sales growth.

Ambrosia porridge pots and Cape Herb & Spice were standout performers of the 38% growth in new categories in the quarter, while all our target overseas regions delivered further strong progress as International sales increased 29%.

“Having delivered very good volume led, branded revenue growth in our key third quarter, we’re now guiding Trading profit to the upper end of expectations for this financial year. As we look to the rest of FY24/25 and to the medium term, we expect to deliver further progress as we continue to execute against our five pillar growth strategy.”