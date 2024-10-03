52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

M&S Decks The Foodhalls With Festive Recruitment Drive

By Siobhán Maguire
It’s that time of the year, when retailers get festive ready by bulking up staff numbers in anticipation of a busy shopping season – and this time, Marks & Spencer in the UK is among the first to announce a rigorous recruitment campaign, with over 11,000 new customer assistant roles available.

Those vacancy numbers are up by 1,000 on last year’s recruitment drive, with the retailer citing ‘an ongoing focus on delivering exceptional customer service’ as its reason.

Flexible Working Patterns

“Our fantastic store colleagues play such a big part in delivering the magic of M&S at Christmas to our customers,” said Sacha Berendji, operations director, “and this year, we’re recruiting even more colleagues, to ensure we’re closer to customers.

“The Christmas period is a busy but exciting time for M&S, and no two days are the same – in fact, many colleagues started their M&S careers at Christmas, and after the festive period were invited to go on to our ‘Stepping into Team Manager’ programme.

“With a range of roles and flexible working patterns available, anyone who is interested in being part of something special this Christmas should visit our careers website to apply.”

Seamless Shopping Experience

The retailer noted that a customer assistant is ‘the face of the business and responsible for delivering a seamless shopping experience for customers, however and whenever they choose to shop.’

The hiring window opens on 9 October, with new recruits joining the retailer from mid-November, with ‘a range of start dates, variety of roles and flexible working patterns available.’

To apply, candidates can visit the M&S careers page and complete an application, before being invited to either a one-to-one interview or group assessment.

According to the retailer, Christmas ‘colleagues’ also play an integral role in delivering M&S’s Christmas Food to Order service, which launched this year on 24 September.

