Multicedi Acquires 17 RossoTono Stores And Logistics Platform

Italian regional grocery retailer Multicedi has acquired 17 RossoTono stores in Campania, Italy, along with the Airola logistics platform near Benevento from Apulia Distribuzione.

This acquisition is expected to strengthen Multicedi's position as a leading regional retailer and increase its market share by approximately 1.5%.

The acquired neighbourhood stores are distributed across Naples (nine), Salerno (three), and other municipalities, including Pompei, Benevento, Caserta, Mercogliano, and Avellino.

The stores will undergo a brief renovation and reopen with new signage starting in October. By November, all 17 stores will be operating under the Multicedi brand.

Eight of these stores will be rebranded as Decò Supermarkets, while the remaining nine will become Dodecà stores.

This transformation aligns with Multicedi's commitment to offering low prices every day through its EDLP (Every Day Low Price) model.

Over 600 employees from the acquired stores will join the Multicedi family, ensuring continuity of employment.

A Significant Milestone

This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Multicedi's strategic growth plan.

Coupled with the upcoming opening of logistics platforms in Bitonto (Bari) and in the Lazio region, the company aims to expand its operations into neighbouring regions of Lazio and Puglia and achieve a turnover of over €2 billion within the next two years.

With this operation, Apulia Distribuzione will no longer be present in the Campania region. However, 121 Rossotono stores will operate in the region, including 10 in Calabria, 38 in Sicily, and the remaining in Puglia.

Founded in 1993 in Pastorano (Caserta), Multicedi has grown into a major player in the Italian retail sector.

The company operates a network of over 500 stores under seven brands, including Decò Supermarkets, Dodecà, Sebon, Ayoka, Adhoc C&C, Quarì, and Flor do Cafè.

Multicedi's strong presence in Campania is reflected in its 14% market share in the region. Nationally, the group holds a 1.2% market share (excluding discount stores), demonstrating its growing influence in the Italian retail landscape.

In 2023, Multicedi achieved a turnover of over €1.6 billion.