Musgrave To Invest €25m In SuperValu And Centra

Ireland's Musgrave Group plans to invest €25 million in SuperValu and Centra across Ireland to enable the chains to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

As part of Musgrave’s sustainability strategy, the investment will result in an estimated 12% carbon reduction by the company over two years.

The targeted 12% reduction is equivalent to removing over 10,000 tonnes of carbon, planting 380,000 trees across Ireland, or powering over 5,000 homes, the retailer noted.

In Ireland, Musgrave has pledged to invest €50,000 per SuperValu store and €28,000 per Centra store.

Retailers will have the option to select suitable initiatives based on their stores’ requirements and setup.

It will include upgrading freezers and refrigeration units, installing LED lighting retrofit, solar panels and electronic shelf edge labels.

'Collective Effort'

Noel Keeley, CEO of Musgrave Group, said, “There has never been a time in human history when our collective effort will matter more than in dealing with the climate crisis. As a business with a presence in every community across the island of Ireland, we have a responsibility to act, while putting in place genuine and meaningful sustainability policies.

"Building on our work in this area over many years, the Musgrave Sustainability Fund is an important catalyst for real change and will accelerate our ambitious drive to net zero."

Musgrave aims to reduce its carbon emissions and achieve net-zero by 2040, provide consumers with more sustainable shopping choices in-store and work with retailers to make every community in Ireland a sustainable one.

'A Real Difference'

Gerry Doherty, SuperValu and Centra Store owner in Donegal, commented, "The Musgrave Sustainability Fund will make a real difference to stores like ours nationwide and will help us in making significant steps towards achieving our environmental targets.

"In my own stores, we have already reduced our environmental impact through investment in energy efficiencies. This new fund will ensure we can build on these efforts and achieve lasting, sustainable changes that will also help our business grow and thrive for years to come.”

