Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Musgrave To Invest €25m In SuperValu And Centra

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Ireland's Musgrave Group plans to invest €25 million in SuperValu and Centra across Ireland to enable the chains to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

As part of Musgrave’s sustainability strategy, the investment will result in an estimated 12% carbon reduction by the company over two years.

The targeted 12% reduction is equivalent to removing over 10,000 tonnes of carbon, planting 380,000 trees across Ireland, or powering over 5,000 homes, the retailer noted.

In Ireland, Musgrave has pledged to invest €50,000 per SuperValu store and €28,000 per Centra store.

Retailers will have the option to select suitable initiatives based on their stores’ requirements and setup.

It will include upgrading freezers and refrigeration units, installing LED lighting retrofit, solar panels and electronic shelf edge labels.

'Collective Effort'

Noel Keeley, CEO of Musgrave Group, said, “There has never been a time in human history when our collective effort will matter more than in dealing with the climate crisis. As a business with a presence in every community across the island of Ireland, we have a responsibility to act, while putting in place genuine and meaningful sustainability policies.

"Building on our work in this area over many years, the Musgrave Sustainability Fund is an important catalyst for real change and will accelerate our ambitious drive to net zero."

Musgrave aims to reduce its carbon emissions and achieve net-zero by 2040, provide consumers with more sustainable shopping choices in-store and work with retailers to make every community in Ireland a sustainable one.

'A Real Difference'

Gerry Doherty, SuperValu and Centra Store owner in Donegal, commented, "The Musgrave Sustainability Fund will make a real difference to stores like ours nationwide and will help us in making significant steps towards achieving our environmental targets.

"In my own stores, we have already reduced our environmental impact through investment in energy efficiencies. This new fund will ensure we can build on these efforts and achieve lasting, sustainable changes that will also help our business grow and thrive for years to come.”

Read More: SuperValu Announces ‘Taste of Local’ Initiative

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Kroger Raises Annual Profit Forecast On Essentials Demand
2
Retail

Russia's X5 To Buy St. Petersburg Chain From Finland's Prisma
3
Retail

Continente Saves Tonnes Of Fruit And Vegetables From Wastage
4
Retail

UK Food Price Inflation Of 15% Is Coming, IGD Warns
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com