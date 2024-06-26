Nestlé Launches Website To Support People On Weight-Loss Drugs

Food giant Nestlé's health unit has launched a web platform to provide nutritional support for individuals on weight loss programmes, including those using GLP-1 medications.

Nestlé Health Science said the website will address specific needs such as preserving lean muscle mass, supporting gut health, and offering personalised diet assistance.

As more people use GLP-1 drugs for weight control, several tele-health companies have started offering services to support these individuals.

In June, Kroger Health, the division of the grocery chain Kroger that operates pharmacies and clinics across the US, revamped its weight management programme to offer patients access to medical treatments such as Wegovy, Zepbound and others.

Health and wellness platform Hims & Hers Health in May also added compounded versions of GLP-1 injections to its comprehensive weight loss portfolio.

Weight-Loss Medications

GLP-1 medications have recently become popular and are in strong demand in the US. These drugs, including Novo Nordisk's Ozempic and Wegovy, were initially developed to treat type 2 diabetes but also help with weight loss by suppressing appetite and promoting fullness.

However, there have been intermittent shortages over the past year, with makers such as Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, which makes Mounjaro racing to ramp up supply.

The growing use of these drugs has led experts to project annual global sales of about $150 billion (€140.3 billion) by the early 2030s.

New Website

Nestlé's new website, catering to consumers in the US, offers support for consumers across their entire diet with tailored products from brands such as Garden of Life, Nature’s Bounty and Boost.

Moreover, medical professionals specialising in weight loss offer guidance on nutrition, the food giant noted.

Anna Mohl, chief executive officer of Nestlé Health Science, stated, "The number of people on GLP-1 weight loss therapies is growing, and Nestlé Health Science is uniquely positioned to support their changing nutritional needs.

"We have brands and expertise across our portfolio to support needs that can include preserving lean muscle mass, managing digestive upset, supporting an adequate daily consumption of micronutrients, and more. Along with women's health and healthy aging, GLP-1 companion products are a key solution that we're focusing on."

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM.