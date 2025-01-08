Norbert Maier Steps In As Deputy Managing Director Of INTERSPAR

SPAR Austria has appointed Norbert Maier as the new deputy managing director of INTERSPAR, effective from 1 January 2025.

Maier (pictured) holds the position jointly with Mag. Michaela Blüml and is responsible for shaping the further development of INTERSPAR.

In the new role, Maier will lead auditing and security measures, controlling, food and near-food coordination, facility management, construction management, HR development, recruiting and employer branding, human resources, quality assurance, and the INTERSPAR bakeries, the company added.

Norbert Maier

Maier is a company veteran, with over 35 years of experience at INTERSPAR.

He commenced his career with the retailer in 1989, in the goods-controlling department, which he took over in 2000.

Since 2013, he has also assumed responsibility for leading INTERSPAR subsidiary Maximarkt.

Christoph Reichl

SPAR Austria has appointed Christoph Reichl as the head of controlling at INTERSPAR and Maximarkt, succeeding Maier.

Reichl has been a part of INTERSPAR for 17 years and has extensive experience in project management, controlling, and retail processes.

In his new role, he will oversee all areas of INTERSPAR controlling, such as financial, project, inventory, goods, purchasing and sales controlling.

Honey Inspection

Elsewhere, SPAR Austria has ordered an immediate inspection of all own-brand honey, after it became known in Germany some weeks back that 80% of the honey sold there had been diluted with sugar syrup.

Now the suspicion of honey adulteration has spread to Austria, from which SPAR Austria’s own-brand honeys mainly derive.

SPAR Austria has been consciously promoting local honey for many years, and now has 252 different Austrian honeys in its range, often from small local beekeepers.