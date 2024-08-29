52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

NorgesGruppen Posts 5.3% Increase In Sales In First Half

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
NorgesGruppen Posts 5.3% Increase In Sales In First Half

NorgesGruppen has reported a 5.3% year-on-year increase in sales to NOK 57.2 billion (€4.9 billion) in the first half of 2024.

Profit after tax amounted to NOK 1.7 billion (€150 million) in this period, up from NOK 1.3 billion (€110 million) in the same period last year.

Profit margin in the first half of 2024 increased to 3.0% from 2.4% in the corresponding period in the previous year.

CEO Runar Hollevik stated, "Strong team efforts result in continued customer growth, and good cost control throughout NorgesGruppen means that the group can continue to compete hard on price in a highly competitive market.

"Increased productivity and reduced electricity costs mean that increased product costs from suppliers are not passed on to the consumer in full, which means that customers continue to choose our stores."

ADVERTISEMENT

Quarterly Highlights

NorgesGruppen benefitted from good performance across its business, including Dagrofa in Denmark.

Operating margin in the retail division stood at 2.6% in the first half of 2024, which is the same level as the whole of 2023.

Operating profit (EBIT) across the group increased to NOK 2.1 billion (€180 million) from NOK 1.6 billion (€140 million) in the first half of last year. The operating margin growth stood at 3.7% in the first half, up from 3.0% in the first half of 2023.

The company's greenhouse gas emissions fell by four percentage points in the first half, helping it achieve an overall reduction of 22% from the baseline year 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Food waste in the period reduced by four percentage points in the first six months of 2024, marking a 44% decline since 2015.

The company recently introduced a new mobile payment option for grocery purchases across its stores via Trumf Pay.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Dollar General Trims Annual Sales, Profit Forecast
Dollar General Trims Annual Sales, Profit Forecast
2
Premium logo

Premium

 Features

European Grocery Report 2024
European Grocery Report 2024
3
Retail

Spain's Alcampo Acts Quickly To Mitigate Impact Of Cyber Attack
Spain's Alcampo Acts Quickly To Mitigate Impact Of Cyber Attack
4
Retail

Eurocash Group Reports A Weak First Half Due To Slow Economic Recovery
Eurocash Group Reports A Weak First Half Due To Slow Economic Recovery
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com