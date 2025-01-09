52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

NorgesGruppen To Invest NOK 21m In Nine Sustainability Projects

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
NorgesGruppen To Invest NOK 21m In Nine Sustainability Projects

NorgesGruppen has announced plans to invest NOK 21 million (€1.8 million) in supporting nine projects via its sustainability fund, Handle.

The amount will be divided between the projects that will contribute to creating a greener and healthier value chain for food, the company added.

The projects cover various areas, such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions, circular packaging, reducing food waste, increasing animal welfare, and training young food workers, the company noted.

Signe Bunkholt Sæter, sustainability director at NorgesGruppen, stated, "We have received a total of 157 applications from all parts of the value chain: from suppliers and entrepreneurs to interest groups and knowledge institutions.

"The applications are of a high standard, and show that the Norwegian food and beverage industry is working hard to drive sustainable change."

ADVERTISEMENT

Handle

Established in 2021, Handle has awarded over NOK 77 million (€6.6 million) to 35 different sustainability projects in the Norwegian food and beverage value chain.

The projects focus on NorgesGruppen's most important sustainability areas: environment, health and people.

Many of the projects have yielded concrete results, including new products that are available to consumers on store shelves, the company noted.

Bunkholt Sæter added, "We are seeing to a greater extent than in previous years that actors are coming together across the value chain in larger sustainability projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Necessary transformation projects – including in agriculture – are complex and require coordinated efforts. This demonstrates the willingness and ability of the various actors in the value chain to make this effort."

Sustainability Projects

Handle completed its fourth round of applications and announced the names of the nine projects that will receive funding.

The first in the list is a reduced methane emissions project from cattle production by Nortura and Mære Agricultural School.

This project will explore best practices for allocating relevant methane inhibitors to the animals and measuring and documenting methane reduction with sensor solutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others include a collaborative project between Hennig-Olsen, Q-Meieriene and N2 Applied to explore new plasma technology that allows manure to have 30% lower CO2 emissions and 50% lower ammonia emissions and a mobile slaughterhouse concept for laying hens from Norhens.

The sustainability fund will also support Metervare's attempt to develop packaging based on Nordic wood fibre for its meat products, and Lysir's project to develop carrot packaging with waste products from carrot production, among others.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

China's Consumer Prices Stall In 2024 On Feeble Demand
China's Consumer Prices Stall In 2024 On Feeble Demand
2
Retail

UK Shop Prices Dropped In December But Prices Likely To Rise In 2025, BRC Says
UK Shop Prices Dropped In December But Prices Likely To Rise In 2025, BRC Says
3
Retail

SPAR Slovenia Expands Warehousing Capacity, Adds New Stores
SPAR Slovenia Expands Warehousing Capacity, Adds New Stores
4
Retail

ISM Cologne 2025 – All You Need To Know
ISM Cologne 2025 &ndash; All You Need To Know

Partner Content

Smart Trolleys: A Winning Formula For Grocers
By Editorial

Booster From Arneg Offers The Perfect Refrigeration Solution For Large Stores

By Arneg

Match: The Ideal Substitute For Traditional Shopping Carts

By Shopping Basket

See more insights
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com