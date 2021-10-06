Norwegian Seafood Exports Hit New Record For First Nine Months Of Year
Norwegian seafood exports increased 10% in the first nine months of 2021, compared to the corresponding period last year, a record performance according to the Norwegian Seafood Council.
The value of seafood exports stood at NOK 84.7 billion (€8.51 billion) for the period, up NOK 7.9 billion (€790 million) on the previous year.
Boost In Demand
“A gradual reopening of the markets has given a boost to the demand for Norwegian seafood," commented Renate Larsen, CEO of the Norwegian Seafood Council.
