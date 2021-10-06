ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Norwegian Seafood Exports Hit New Record For First Nine Months Of Year

Published on Oct 6 2021 8:39 AM in Retail tagged: Trending Posts / Seafood / Norway / exports / Paywall / Norwegian Seafood Council

Norwegian Seafood Exports Hit New Record For First Nine Months Of Year

Norwegian seafood exports increased 10% in the first nine months of 2021, compared to the corresponding period last year, a record performance according to the Norwegian Seafood Council.

The value of seafood exports stood at NOK 84.7 billion (€8.51 billion) for the period, up NOK 7.9 billion (€790 million) on the previous year.

Boost In Demand

“A gradual reopening of the markets has given a boost to the demand for Norwegian seafood," commented Renate Larsen, CEO of the Norwegian Seafood Council.

please subscribe or sign in to continue reading

image description

Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day FREE Trial.

A trial subscription gives unrestricted access to all premium site content, app content, weekly email content and European Supermarket Magazine digital edition for a full 30 days. Try it now!

START YOUR FREE TRIAL NOW
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Despite Morrisons' Sale, The UK 'Supermarket Sweep' Is Not Yet Over

Despite Morrisons' Sale, The UK 'Supermarket Sweep' Is Not Yet Over
Unilever And P&G Reallocate Spend To Target Gamers, Younger Consumers

Unilever And P&G Reallocate Spend To Target Gamers, Younger Consumers
Quick Commerce Opening Up New Opportunities For Retail: Barclays

Quick Commerce Opening Up New Opportunities For Retail: Barclays
Changing The Game, One Product At A Time

Changing The Game, One Product At A Time
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

SPAR Hungary Opens New Supermarket In Budapest Wed, 6 Oct 2021

SPAR Hungary Opens New Supermarket In Budapest
Tesco CEO Murphy Hails 'Resilience' Of Supply Chain As H1 Sales Rise Wed, 6 Oct 2021

Tesco CEO Murphy Hails 'Resilience' Of Supply Chain As H1 Sales Rise
Aldi Launches New Campaign On Price-Performance Competence Wed, 6 Oct 2021

Aldi Launches New Campaign On Price-Performance Competence
Issa Brothers To Sell UK Petrol Stations For Asda Deal Tue, 5 Oct 2021

Issa Brothers To Sell UK Petrol Stations For Asda Deal
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN