Norwegians Spent 12.9% More On Cross-Border Trade In H1 2024

Norwegian shoppers spent NOK 5.1 billion (€430 million) on trips across the border during the first six months of 2024, representing an increase of 12.9%, or NOK 583 million (€49.5 million), compared to the same period last year.

The number of cross-border trips was almost 2.7 million, reflecting an increase of 360,000 visits compared to the first half of 2023, according to the latest data from Statistics Norway (Statistisk sentralbyrå - SSB).

Guro Henriksen, senior advisor at Statistics Norway, explained, "Border trade tends to pick up around holidays and holiday periods, when people have time to go on day trips across the border.

"A few sunny days in several places at the start of the summer may have contributed to more people choosing to take a day trip across the border"

In the second quarter, Norwegians spent NOK 2.7 billion (€230 million) on day trips across the border, or 3.4% more than the comparable period in 2023.

Henriksen added, "When we look back at the last six months of cross-border trade, the growth was greatest in the first quarter. This can largely be explained by the fact that Easter this year fell in the first quarter, while last year it was in the second quarter. Easter is traditionally a period of increased cross-border trade."

Other Findings

Norwegians spent an average of NOK 1,921 on each shopping trip across the border in the first half, which represents a decline from last year's NOK 1,968 per trip.

Shoppers spent the most on food and groceries, which amounted to just over NOK 2.1 billion (€180 million), accounting for almost 42% of all cross-border trade.

Alcoholic beverages comprised 14% of the shopping basket, of which approximately 8% were wine and spirits, while around 6% were alcoholic beer and sides.

Snuff accounted for 5.7% of cross-border trade, and a similar percentage was spent on cigarettes and tobacco.

Soft drinks and mineral water accounted for 7.6% of the shopping basket, while the share of chocolates and sweets stood at 4.7%.

Henriksen stated, "Although the amount of trade has increased somewhat for all product groups from the first half of last year to the same period this year, the composition of the product basket is quite similar between the two periods."

A recent report by Danish trade association De Samvirkende Købmænd (DSK) revealed that Denmark missed out on over DKK 5 billion (€670 million) in VAT and excise duties as a result of cross-border trade in 2023.