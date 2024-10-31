52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Ocado Group Announces Adam Warby As Its Next Chair

By Siobhán Maguire
Ocado Group has today announced the appointment of Adam Warby as an independent Non-Executive Chair of the board.

Warby has extensive executive experience in the technology sector and has held senior board leadership roles in range of international companies.

He currently serves as Chair of Heidrick & Struggles InternationalInc, a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, listed on NASDAQ.

Non-Executive Director

In 2000, he joined Avanade Corporation, a global IT consulting and services company, as a founding member and served as their CEO for 11 years.

He has been the CEO Emeritus since 2019.

In his early career, Warby worked in consulting and management roles at Microsoft and hardware and software sales at IBM.

Warby will join the Board as an independent Non-Executive Director with effect on 1 November 2024, before assuming the role of Chair on 1 December 2024.

Success Story

Commenting on his decision to join the Ocado Board, Adam Warby said, "It is a huge honour to join the Ocado Board as Chair Designate.

"Ocado is a unique and innovative business, and a tremendous success story for the UK.

"I'm excited about the opportunities ahead, working with a visionary leadership team, an experienced Board, and the many talented colleagues across Ocado to grow the business and create greater value for our shareholders."

