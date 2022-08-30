Ocado Opens Third Site In Leyton For Its Zoom Rapid Delivery Service

Ocado Retail has opened a third facility for its 'Zoom by Ocado' rapid delivery service in Leyton, East London.

The move is part of the company's plan to expand the service across the UK as it seeks to offer the service to more customers.

Zoom by Ocado offers more than 10,000 products comprising food and drink from the M&S range, products from its own-label range, big brands, meal deals and other promotions, as well as goods from hyper-local suppliers.

George Dean, head of Zoom by Ocado, commented, “We’re delighted to be opening our third site, bringing Zoom by Ocado to more customers in North and East London from our new site in Leyton. We’re committed to being the best neighbour possible, contributing to the community by way of supporting local suppliers and through charitable partnerships in the area.

Shoppers can avail deliveries within 60 minutes. The service also offers a 30% discount to new customers on their first order.

Delivery charges start from 99p, with the assurance that if an order is delayed, there is no delivery charge on the next order.

The new facility will create 130 new jobs across various roles, including team leaders, drivers and warehouse staff.

The site will also offer goods from artisan suppliers, including East London Liquor and Mr Singh’s Crisps, a family-run food business based in Stratford.

Sustainable Operations

Ocado added that the Leyton Zoom by Ocado site is among the greenest and quietest grocery facilities in the UK, featuring a fleet of 100% last-mile green delivery vehicles.

It includes a mix of electric cars, e-cargo bikes and electric mopeds, with groceries delivered in recyclable bags while maintaining Ocado’s market leading low levels of food waste (0.6%).

Recently, Ocado opened its second site in Canning Town, East London.

The retailer noted that it received a 'very strong' customer response since its opening in May.

Together with the original site in Acton, West London, Zoom by Ocado has, so far, delivered over 880,000 orders.

Ocado hopes to open the fourth Zoom by Ocado site in Leeds in the coming months.

