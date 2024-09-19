52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Ocado Retail Sees Third-Quarter Revenue Up 15.5%

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Ocado Retail Sees Third-Quarter Revenue Up 15.5%

Ocado Retail, which is a joint venture between Ocado Group and Marks & Spencer, has reported a 15.5% increase in retail revenue in the third quarter of its financial year.

The British group reported revenue of £658 million (€783 million) in the period, citing 'continued momentum' driven by 'unbeatable choice, unrivalled service and reassuringly good value'/

Volume Sales Rise

Volumes grew by 15.4%, with average weekly orders rising 14.7% to 437,000. Active customers increased by 10.3% to 1.06 million, and the average basket size slightly increased, while the average basket value remained broadly stable.

The average selling price of products decreased by 0.4%, set against a UK grocery inflation rate of 2.0%, it added.

On the back of its third-quarter performance, Ocado Retail has raised its full-year revenue guidance to low double-digit percentage growth, an increase from its previous guidance of mid-high single digits.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also expects full-year EBITDA margin of around 2.5%.

'Better Service At Better Value'

"Our strategy remains focused on giving our customers unbeatable choice, unrivalled service and reassuringly good value," commented Hannah Gibson, chief executive. "We're seeing the momentum of this, with more customers shopping with us more often, getting even better service at better value."

Gibson also highlighted improvements in the availability of delivery slots and products, better value through initiatives like the Ocado Price Promise and Big Price Drop, and a high level of order accuracy.

"We're pleased with the progress we're making and excited about how much more there is to deliver," she said.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Grocery Brands Improving Personalisation Capabilities, Study Finds
Grocery Brands Improving Personalisation Capabilities, Study Finds
2
Retail

Paris Retail Week To Be Rebranded In 2025
Paris Retail Week To Be Rebranded In 2025
3
Retail

Spanish Regional Chains Outperform National Competitors
Spanish Regional Chains Outperform National Competitors
4
Retail

Walmart's Sam's Club To Raise Hourly Pay For 100,000 Workers From November
Walmart's Sam's Club To Raise Hourly Pay For 100,000 Workers From November
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com