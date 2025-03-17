Older Consumers Drive FMCG Growth In Italy, Study Finds

NielsenIQ's integrated retail and consumer data reveals that consumers aged 55 and above are driving growth in Italy's fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market.

Spending among this age group increased by 2.3% in 2024, with single individuals at the forefront of this growth at 4.1%.

The disposable income of this demographic is also high: two-thirds of families are high-income (66%), and, on average, they also purchase products that have a higher price per package (€2.42) compared to the general population, data showed.

Shopping Trends

The average grocery spending per receipt rose slightly by 1% in 2024, remaining around €25.12, driven by more frequent shopping trips rather than larger purchases, as quantities purchased per single trip decreased by 0.7%.

Analysing shopping trips by their purpose reveals a rise in quick trips (up 16.1%) and top-up shopping (up 23.7%), while major stock-up trips decreased by 2 percentage points to 20.9%.

This suggests consumers are trying to manage budgets and reduce food waste by purchasing smaller quantities more frequently, even if it does not always lead to overall savings.

The data also highlights shifting Italian purchasing trends between 2019 and 2024.

Shoppers are prioritising convenience and wellness, with significant increases in ready-made vegetable dishes (+120%), fresh ready meals (+42%), and portioned coffee (+100%).

Dietary changes include the adoption of new ingredients like avocado (+317%) and the growing popularity of products associated with social gatherings, such as energy drinks (+119%) and gin (+80%).

Other Findings

Single individuals aged 55 and over in Italy are heavily influenced by traditional TV advertising with 67% daily exposure compared to 62% for the general population, combined data from NIQ, GfK and Sinottica revealed.

The demographic also maintains a substantial digital channel usage – 67% compared to 71% for the general population.

The study also revealed geographic variations in shopping habits. For example, families in smaller Italian towns (under 20,000 residents) account for 42% of grocery purchases and show above-average growth in spending (up 2.3% compared to a national average of 1.0%).

Smaller towns, with a higher proportion of families and a greater emphasis on home cooking, also saw increased purchases of products like flour, yeast, and baby care items.

Conversely, larger Italian cities (over 500,000 residents), with more singles and seniors and faster-paced lifestyles, saw higher sales of convenience foods like ready-made sauces, meal replacements, and prepared vegetables.

Compared to smaller towns, consumers in larger cities spend more on personal care items, such as facial products and cosmetics.