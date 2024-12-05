Origin Natura: A Spanish Trade Fair Revolutionising Natural Ingredients

Origin Natura, the Spanish trade fair for the natural ingredients sector, will take place from 16 to 17 January 2025 in Ciudad Real.

It will combine exhibitors from nutrient and nut companies and a convention with a panel of over 60 industry-leading speakers.

Under the motto ‘Natural Ingredient Revolution’, this B2B event will host the entire value chain of the nutrient, extract and nut sector.

Origin Natura is a unique opportunity for those in the food, cosmetic, nutraceutical, chemical and pharmaceutical industries aiming to expand their contact base, create new partnerships, and improve their business networks in an ever-growing sector.

Why Ciudad Real?

As it is located in the geographical heart of the main natural ingredient-producing regions, such as Murcia, Valencia, Andalusia, Extremadura and Castile-La Mancha, Ciudad Real is the ideal city to attract both manufacturers and buyers to the source of these products.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who Will Be Exhibiting?

Participants include companies such as Alvinesa, the Canary Islands’ Technological Institute, Hermanos Delgado Farms, AVP3, Solagro and the IberoPistacho Group, among others.

Key companies in the food, cosmetic, nutraceutical, chemical and pharmaceutical sectors will also join the event.

Who Will The Visitors Be?

Visitors will include purchasing companies such as SilvRedux, Ramy and PAM International, and manufacturers of food supplements focusing on health and wellness.

Other visitors include companies importing and exporting raw materials, producers of soft drinks and energy drinks, distributors of raw materials, fruit juice concentrates and fruit pulps, producers of health and pharmaceutical supplies, and international brokers.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Topics Will Be Covered?

🎯 Innovation in natural products: Success stories about plant and marine extracts.

🎯 Turning natural ingredients into business opportunities.

🎯 Breaking new ground: Research and education in the natural extracts industry.

🎯 Technology at the service of natural extracts: Industrial-scale machinery and engineering.

🎯 From science to health: Applications of natural extracts to medicine, nutrition and wellness.

🎯 Exploring new opportunities for aromatic plants: Market analysis and applications.

🎯 New natural ingredients for ground-breaking cosmetics.

🎯 Funding opportunities to develop natural products.

🎯 Using agri-food by-products to produce nutrients: How to turn a problem into an opportunity.

For more information, write to cvillar@pomonakeepers.es.

This article was written in partnership with Pomona Keepers.