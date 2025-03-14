Over Half Of Irish Consumers Struggle To Understand Impact Of Diet On Health, Study Finds

More than half of adults (55%) of adults in Ireland do not fully understand the impact of diet on their health, with this lack of understanding being even more pronounced among those aged 55 and over, a recent survey has revealed.

The research by Nestlé Lindahls was commissioned to support the launch of the Lindahls #GoodMove campaign, aimed at encouraging and supporting all efforts towards achieving fitness goals.

The findings of the study indicate that despite 85% of adults expressing a desire to eat healthier and more nutritious food, nearly half of those surveyed (45%) feel overwhelmed when it comes to maintaining a balanced diet.

The survey highlights several key barriers Irish consumers face when attempting to improve their nutritional intake.

Cost emerged as the primary obstacle, affecting 63% of respondents, followed by a lack of time, which is cited by 26%, and a limited understanding of nutritional foods, noted by 25%.

For individuals aged 25 to 34, the time constraint was even more significant, with 39% reporting it as a major barrier.

Additionally, over one-third of respondents, particularly 41% of women, perceive an excess of ‘nutritional noise’ in current dietary guidance.

Steps To Improve Diet

Despite these challenges, 55% of those surveyed have taken steps to improve their diet, with the age group of 25 to 34 leading the way at 61%, data showed.

The primary motivation for these dietary changes are weight management and health concerns, cited by 55% and 53% of respondents, respectively.

Protein consumption is regarded as an important aspect of a healthy diet by 45% of participants, while 38% claim they manage to maintain a nutritionally balanced diet most of the time.

In terms of physical activity, the survey found that 24% of Irish adults consider themselves very active and 59% somewhat active, with walking being the most popular form of exercise, reported by 58% of respondents.

On average, participants engage in physical activity four days a week.

Need For Guidance

Nutritionist Laura Kealy emphasised the need for clear, practical guidance in navigating the often overwhelming nutritional landscape.

Kealy added, ”Understanding the importance of diet on overall health is key, yet many are still navigating the noise around nutrition.”

Priyanca Masrani, brand manager at Lindahls, added that the research underscores the importance of supporting consumers with high-protein, low-fat, low-sugar products that are both convenient and accessible.

Masrani stated, ”The brand goes further through our #LindahlsGoodMove campaign and celebrates those simple ‘good moves’ that people make every day to live a more active and healthier lifestyle.”