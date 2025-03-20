Over One Third In The UK Unable To Afford Period Products, Study Finds

More than one third or 41% in the UK are unable to afford period products, with 15% saying this is ‘very often’ or ‘always’ the case, according to a new research from Aldi UK.

The study also revealed that 30% are having to choose between buying menstrual hygiene products and other everyday essentials, such as food and clothing, or paying household bills.

The annual cost of having a period is estimated to be £128 per person, according to data from Channel 4, and over a fifth (21%) of people who menstruate are struggling with their financial situation.

The study unveiled that menstrual hygiene products are being left behind by those struggling to afford them in favour of milk (30%), fresh fruit and vegetables (29%), and bread (29%).

Those who prioritise buying tampons or pads find themselves sacrificing basics like household cleaning supplies (26%) and food staples such as eggs, bread, milk and cereals (18%).

Aldi UK Initiative

Aldi UK has announced that its toilets will have pads and tampons freely available for anyone who needs them.

It has also partnered with menstrual equity charity, Bloody Good Period, to donate over 1 million period products to support the charity’s fight against period poverty.

The campaign is further backed by broadcaster and Bloody Good Period ambassador, Clara Amfo.

Julie Ashfield, chief commercial officer at Aldi UK, stated, “We never want our customers to have to choose between buying the period products they need and feeding themselves or their families.

“For millions of people across the country, having access to period products is a basic and essential need, and we believe the provision of these in public toilets is as vital as toilet paper and soap.”

Amfo added, “Aldi partnering with Bloody Good Period to raise awareness of period poverty and providing free products in their store toilets is a fantastic step in the right direction that will help millions across the country.”

Period Poverty

Aldi's study found that 39% of those struggling to afford period products choose to pay household bills, indicating the extent of period poverty beyond supermarket aisles.

People rely on friends and family (50%), workplace (19%) and other public services such as sexual health clinics (13%), food banks (12%), and GP surgeries (11%) to access period products and they are not freely available in public toilets across England and Wales.

However, 63% of respondents said they still cannot access these products and are having to use a substitute item, such as toilet paper (62%) and kitchen roll (31%), among others.

The impact of period poverty extends beyond financial strain with 42% saying they feel embarrassed and 33% feel ashamed.

These feelings often force people to retreat from daily life, missing out on social events (31%), sports activities (23%), and even work (20%) or school (10%), the study noted.

Rachel Grocott, CEO of Bloody Good Period, stated, “Period poverty is one of the most overlooked crises in the UK today, and it goes far beyond the inability to afford products—it’s about the dignity, health, and wellbeing of millions of people. [...]

“This partnership with Aldi marks an important step towards addressing period poverty on a national scale, and we hope it inspires others to take action. Access to period products is not a luxury; it’s a basic human right.”