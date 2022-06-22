PAC 2000A Conad Sees 7.7% Revenue Growth To €4.45bn

Italy’s PAC 2000A Conad reported 7.75% annual turnover growth to €4.45 billion in 2021 and net assets of €872 million.

The cooperative, which is one of the largest in the Conad network, also reported a net profit of over €46 million for the 2021 fiscal year.

Market share in the areas covered increased to 20.58%, maintaining Conad’s leadership position in Umbria (33.71%), Lazio (29.73%) and Calabria (26.66%) and confirming second place in Campania (16.32%) and Sicily (15.16%).

The network, consisting of 1,585 stores, surpassed its revenue threshold of €6 billion.

Positive Performance

Significantly, the positive performance was achieved in a complicated year, marked by the pandemic and other international crises, as well as a decline in food consumption in Italy (-0.3%) after four years of steady growth.

On the economic front, there was an important rebound in the Italian GDP, particularly in the first half of the year, posting one of the best results in 40 years (+6.5%).

In 2021, the cooperative continued activities to make its store network more efficient and to digitalise operations, with the aim of achieving continued growth and ensuring competitiveness.

PAC 2000A Conad increased the number of stores in 2021 to 1,585, thanks to 57 new openings (16 Conad, 12 Conad City, seven Conad Superstore and 22 Todis outlets).

It also opened seven new concept stores – five pet stores, one optician, and one pharmacy – for a total of 45,013 square metres of new sales area.

Supporting Purchasing Power

Over the past year, the cooperative has promoted numerous campaigns to support the purchasing power of families, generating more than €260 million in savings.

Through a series of agreements and projects, PAC 2000A Conad has also promoted the enhancement of regional and local businesses and the food supply chain.

In 2021, the cooperative had 869 suppliers, with whom it generated a turnover of over €457 million.

During 2021, the cooperative entered into important collaborations to support and promote Sicilian agribusiness supply chains.

