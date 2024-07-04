Paris Retail Week To Mark 10th Anniversary With An AI-Focussed Edition

Paris Retail Week has revealed 'Retailigence' as the theme for its 2024 edition, focusing on retail intelligence in all its forms.

The tenth edition of the Paris Retail Week, scheduled from 17 to 19 September 2024 at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, will explore the latest innovations, decipher emerging trends and offer tangible solutions for all industry professionals.

Paris Retail Week is the leading event for omnichannel commerce, bringing together all players in the sector – leading brands, retail chains and solution providers.

The AI-focussed edition will spotlight eight key business issues: data, omnichannel commerce, store design and equipment, logistics, marketplaces, new payments, customer experience, and CSR data.

At the heart of its programme, visitors will be able to choose from more than 200 panel discussions, 150 solution workshops and 30 talks and keynotes presented by mentoring partners and renowned experts, to address the issues of generative AI in retail.

Generative AI At The Heart Of The Agenda

The event will kick off with Arnaud Gallet, director of Paris Retail Week, and Vincent Mayet, founder and CEO of Havas Commerce, unveiling the results of their joint study, How AI is transforming retail on a global scale.

Over three days, leading specialists and retailers will host debates, discussions and roundtables to share their expertise on AI and discuss key current and future trends in the retail and e-commerce sectors.

The participating companies include LeBonCoin, Adidas, McDonald's France, Zalando, Carrefour, Café Joyeux, Jonak, L'Oréal Luxe, Nespresso, FNAC Darty, La Redoute, Courir, NRF, KPMG, La FEVAD, PROCOS, Urban Sublime and La Retail Tech.

Some of the issues that will addressed by experts include:

AI And Curation: What models to use for the future of your marketplace?

Data And AI: How to scale a business and improve the customer experience?

2025 Retail Trends: What are the new drive-to-store strategies?

The Life Cycle Of A Point Of Sale: From creation to second life.

The Consumer At The Heart Of Societal Transition: How can we get them on board?

La FEVAD and KPMG Report: E-commerce and generative AI. How can environmental intelligence be used in physical commerce?

Payment And Fraud: Turning challenges into opportunities with data and AI.

Data And Logistics: The winning duo for an optimal customer experience.

Startup Village By La Retail Tech, Le Ring, Paris Retail Awards

For the 2024 edition, more than 40 startups from e-commerce and retail have been selected to exhibit in The Startup Village by La Retail Tech.

This area, featuring business pitch contests and speaking slots for entrepreneurs, offers a deep dive into the heart of innovation.

Retail innovations and trends will also be the subject of lively discussions in Le Ring, while the nine best solutions in retail, e-commerce and commerce will be honoured at the Paris Retail Awards presentation.

To preregister for the event, click here.

This article was written in partnership with Paris Retail Week.