Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Pernod Ricard Creates New Business Unit For D2C Distribution

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Drinks giant Pernod Ricard has created a new business unit to scale up and geographically expand its existing direct-to-consumer and niche B2B businesses.

The initiative will also see the company pioneering new innovative services and products to meet and anticipate consumer demand for exceptional experiences.

The new business unit is set to commence operations on 2 November and will bring together The Whisky Exchange, Drinks & Co and Bodeboca.

It will operate as an autonomous unit within Pernod Ricard, under the leadership of Alexandre Ricard and with Nicolas Oudinot as chief executive officer of the division.

The new unit illustrates the tangible business impact of Pernod Ricard’s digital acceleration and transformation strategy in terms of the strong demand for high-end products and e-commerce growth in the industry.

The company hopes to enhance its competitive advantage in the distribution of premium+ spirits and wines, and related experiences through this move.

Nicolas Oudinot

Nicolas Oudinot brings 20 years of experience in the luxury industry and strategy consulting.

He began his career with The Boston Consulting Group, where he spent almost a decade serving primarily luxury and consumer goods clients across multiple countries.

In 2013, he joined the Kering Group as projects and strategy director of Saint-Laurent, then part of the fashion division of Kering.

Two years later, he moved to Gucci as the strategic initiatives and business development director.

Over the next seven years, he moved on to the role of chief digital business and innovation officer and then as EVP of new businesses and CEO of Gucci VAULT.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest drinks news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Kroger Announces Top Food Trends For Autumn 2022
2
Retail

IGD Names Tesco Executive Jason Tarry As Its Next President
3
Retail

Italy Business And Consumer Morale Drop Sharply In September
4
Retail

Spain's AECOC To Highlight Food Waste Reduction Efforts
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com