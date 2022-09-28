Pernod Ricard Creates New Business Unit For D2C Distribution

Drinks giant Pernod Ricard has created a new business unit to scale up and geographically expand its existing direct-to-consumer and niche B2B businesses.

The initiative will also see the company pioneering new innovative services and products to meet and anticipate consumer demand for exceptional experiences.

The new business unit is set to commence operations on 2 November and will bring together The Whisky Exchange, Drinks & Co and Bodeboca.

It will operate as an autonomous unit within Pernod Ricard, under the leadership of Alexandre Ricard and with Nicolas Oudinot as chief executive officer of the division.

The new unit illustrates the tangible business impact of Pernod Ricard’s digital acceleration and transformation strategy in terms of the strong demand for high-end products and e-commerce growth in the industry.

The company hopes to enhance its competitive advantage in the distribution of premium+ spirits and wines, and related experiences through this move.

Nicolas Oudinot

Nicolas Oudinot brings 20 years of experience in the luxury industry and strategy consulting.

He began his career with The Boston Consulting Group, where he spent almost a decade serving primarily luxury and consumer goods clients across multiple countries.

In 2013, he joined the Kering Group as projects and strategy director of Saint-Laurent, then part of the fashion division of Kering.

Two years later, he moved to Gucci as the strategic initiatives and business development director.

Over the next seven years, he moved on to the role of chief digital business and innovation officer and then as EVP of new businesses and CEO of Gucci VAULT.

