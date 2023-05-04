Peruvian Cuisine Gains Popularity In European Markets

The popularity of Peruvian food exports is rapidly increasing in the European market due to the country's diverse culinary scene and commitment to sustainability.

Peruvian exporters have successfully utilised their knowledge of international trade regulations, product packaging, and labelling requirements to facilitate B2B sales with ease and efficiency.

The director of Promperu’s office in The Netherlands, Juan Luis Reus, attributes the success of Peruvian food exports to several factors, including access to high-quality raw materials, such as quinoa grains, and abundant seafood, such as scallops.

The exporters also offer unique fruits like lucuma or passion fruit pulp, and organic coffee beans. Organic production and adherence to fair trade guidelines in many production processes have helped keep prices competitive.

Additionally, a growing number of niche companies have led to the production of specialty items such as gluten-free snacks or vegan chocolates made with native cacao beans.

Sustainability practices, along with the exceptional terroir of Peru, have also played a significant role in making the country a leading supplier of ethical, authentic foods produced sustainably without compromising on taste, flavour, or environmental quality.

Consumers are increasingly aware of responsible sourcing practices and are more likely to prefer products that are sourced responsibly from local communities around Peru.

This demand is driven by consumers who appreciate the benefits of supporting ethical and sustainable practices.

Peruvian food exporters have been successful in penetrating the European market by offering unique and flavourful products sourced sustainably through ethical practices that resonate with conscientious consumers.

Their business acumen and adherence to quality standards have made them one of the leading suppliers in the industry, presenting a significant opportunity for market expansion in the future.

Promperu, Peru’s official trade promotion organisation, is working with top Peruvian producers who are ready to connect with interested parties.

With the help of Promperu, interested parties can connect with top Peruvian producers and bring these delicious culinary delights to their markets.

For more information, visit Import food from Peru to Europe | B2B (perufoodsb2b.com).



Products from Peru will be showcased at PLMA, Amsterdam, at the Peruvian Pavilion (Hall 5, Booth No. 5.S02/S08) from 23 to 24 May.

