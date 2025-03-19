52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Petr Pavlik To Succeed Jesper Lauridsen As Brand President Of Czech Retailer Albert

By Dayeeta Das
Ahold Delhaize has appointed Petr Pavlik as the brand president of its Czech subsidiary, Albert, effective from 1 April 2025.

Pavlik succeeds Jesper Lauridsen, who will transition into his full-time role as the chief operating officer of the Central and South-Eastern Europe (CSE) region, the company noted.

Claude Sarrailh, CEO of Ahold Delhaize Europe and Indonesia, stated, “I would like to thank Jesper and wish him all the best in focusing on his COO role. His strong retail strategies, transformational and empathetic leadership, and commitment to people engagement will remain inspiring.

“Next to that, I firmly believe that Petr’s retail acumen and passion for Albert’s mission of providing healthy inspiration will bring strong leadership to Albert’s team in Czechia.”

Petr Pavlik

Pavlik is a seasoned professional with extensive experience in executive positions in both bricks-and-mortar and online retail.

He served as senior vice-president at Albert from 2016 to 2020, responsible for commercial, marketing and format areas.

He was also part of several FMCG companies. In Czechia, he led a significant spirit producer and was chair of the Union of Spirits’ producers and importers.

Jesper Lauridsen

In the new role, Lauridsen will report to Sarrailh, while brand presidents in the CSE will report to Lauridsen.

He will continue to work closely with the local leadership teams and focus on strengthening the CSE region by enhancing the strategic framework and operating model within the CSE brands.

He will ensure that the CSE brands are fully participating and benefitting from Ahold Delhaize’s European scale and capabilities.

He will also continue to oversee the integration of Profi in Romania and continue to be a part of the Europe and Indonesia leadership team.

